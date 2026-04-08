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63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details

National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur

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In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

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DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first

Gujarat Titans aim for their first win as Shubman Gill returns against in-form Delhi Capitals, who have won their first two matches with standout performances from Sameer Rizvi.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first
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Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in key IPL 2026 encounter in Delhi on Wednesday. Attention will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is set to return after missing the last match. Gujarat Titans are yet to register a win, having lost their opening two games, while Delhi Capitals have started the season strongly with back-to-back victories, largely powered by the impressive performances of uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi. DC will also be looking for its third straight win.

Check latest updates here

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:25 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill take the field, Mukesh Kumar with the Ball

    Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are on the field, with Mukesh Kumar bowling for Delhi.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:22 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Impact subs for both teams 

    Delhi Capitals for Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.

    Gujarat Titans for Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:13 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Head-to-head record

    DC and GT have faced each other in 7 matches in IPL. Out of these 7 games, DC have won 3, whereas GT have come out victorious on 4 occasions.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:12 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat Titans playing XI

    Gujarat Titans XI vs DC: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:10 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals playing XI

    Delhi Capitals XI vs GT: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 07:03 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat Titans make one change

    GT skipper Shubman Gill returns in action after injury, team makes one change

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 06:55 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals wins the toss

    Delhi Capitals won the toss in Match No. 14 and chose to bowl first. The team remains unchanged.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 06:46 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Key match-ups to watch in match 14

    The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans encounter promises some intriguing battles. Keep an eye on Sameer Rizvi taking on Rashid Khan’s spin, KL Rahul facing Mohammed Siraj’s pace and Shubman Gill against Axar Patel’s left-arm spin. Jos Buttler’s form versus Lungi Ngidi’s bounce could also prove decisive in shaping the game.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 06:34 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Who will Shubman Gill replace?

    Shubman Gill is expected to return to the playing XI, replacing 21-year-old uncapped opener Kumar Kushagra, who had stepped in for Gill and opened the batting in the previous match.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 06:31 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Shubman Gill set to return in action

    Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is expected to be back in action today. Gill missed out on GT's last game against RR due to a minor injury, but opening partner Sai Sudharsan confirmed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old is fit to play against DC today.

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  • 08 Apr 2026, 06:26 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Time for another match in the capital, Delhi

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Capitals will aim to capitalise on the home conditions as they enter this match with two wins under their belt, one at home and one away.

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Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
Bombay HC bars filmmaker from accusing Aditya Dhar of stealing Dhurandhar script
63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details
National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur
Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies
Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates for 99th and 100th ceremonies
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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report
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