DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first

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SPORTS
Gujarat Titans aim for their first win as Shubman Gill returns against in-form Delhi Capitals, who have won their first two matches with standout performances from Sameer Rizvi.
Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in key IPL 2026 encounter in Delhi on Wednesday. Attention will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is set to return after missing the last match. Gujarat Titans are yet to register a win, having lost their opening two games, while Delhi Capitals have started the season strongly with back-to-back victories, largely powered by the impressive performances of uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi. DC will also be looking for its third straight win.
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The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans encounter promises some intriguing battles. Keep an eye on Sameer Rizvi taking on Rashid Khan’s spin, KL Rahul facing Mohammed Siraj’s pace and Shubman Gill against Axar Patel’s left-arm spin. Jos Buttler’s form versus Lungi Ngidi’s bounce could also prove decisive in shaping the game.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is expected to be back in action today. Gill missed out on GT's last game against RR due to a minor injury, but opening partner Sai Sudharsan confirmed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old is fit to play against DC today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Capitals will aim to capitalise on the home conditions as they enter this match with two wins under their belt, one at home and one away.