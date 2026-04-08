DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first

Gujarat Titans aim for their first win as Shubman Gill returns against in-form Delhi Capitals, who have won their first two matches with standout performances from Sameer Rizvi.

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in key IPL 2026 encounter in Delhi on Wednesday. Attention will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is set to return after missing the last match. Gujarat Titans are yet to register a win, having lost their opening two games, while Delhi Capitals have started the season strongly with back-to-back victories, largely powered by the impressive performances of uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi. DC will also be looking for its third straight win.

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