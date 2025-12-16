DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….
Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?
SPORTS
DC Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 21.8 crore and eight vacant slots to fill, including five overseas players. The team needs to make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad and address key gaps.
After 18 seasons, Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first IPL title, and the pressure is palpable as they enter the 2026 auction. This time, the team is determined to go all the way and finally lift the trophy.
Delhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 21.8 crore and eight vacant slots to fill, including five overseas players. The team needs to make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad and address key gaps.
Delhi Capitals are looking for an overseas batting partner for KL Rahul, a reliable bowler to support Mitchell Starc, and a strong middle-order player to complement Tristan Stubbs. These are the key areas the team needs to focus on to achieve their goal of winning the IPL title.
Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.
David Miller is the second player to go under the hammer here. A complete silence amongst the teams. It seems like he might also go unsold. Wait a minute… Delhi Capitals enter the race, and he gets sold for INR 2 crore.