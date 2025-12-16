FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

DC Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 21.8 crore and eight vacant slots to fill, including five overseas players. The team needs to make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad and address key gaps.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore
After 18 seasons, Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first IPL title, and the pressure is palpable as they enter the 2026 auction. This time, the team is determined to go all the way and finally lift the trophy.

Delhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 21.8 crore and eight vacant slots to fill, including five overseas players. The team needs to make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad and address key gaps.

Delhi Capitals are looking for an overseas batting partner for KL Rahul, a reliable bowler to support Mitchell Starc, and a strong middle-order player to complement Tristan Stubbs. These are the key areas the team needs to focus on to achieve their goal of winning the IPL title.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.

  • 16 Dec 2025, 02:49 PM

    DC IPL Auction 2026 Live: David Miller SOLD to Delhi Capitals for base price

    David Miller is the second player to go under the hammer here. A complete silence amongst the teams. It seems like he might also go unsold. Wait a minute… Delhi Capitals enter the race, and he gets sold for INR 2 crore.

