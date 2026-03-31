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CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar knock helps RR beat '5-time IPL champion' CSK by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 10:29 AM IST

CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar knock helps RR beat '5-time IPL champion' CSK by 8 wickets
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RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to begin their IPL 2026 campagin with first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, in Guwahati. Both teams finished at the bottom last season and have new-look squads this year. Former RR skipper Sanju Samson has moved to CSK, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But Curran has been ruled out of the season due to injury. Due to Samson's departure, Riyan Parag has taken over the captaincy and will be hoping for a strong start.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has reclaimed the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, who is also likely to miss the first two weeks of this season due to injury. CSK will also be without Dewald Brevis, who was recently injured.

RR's batting will hinge on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer and youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while the return of Jadeja adds balance. However, concerns remain around finishing and bowling consistency despite Jofra Archer leading the attack.

Check live updates here:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Mar 2026, 10:55 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: This live blog ends here.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 10:54 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: 8-Wicket Win for RR

    Yashasvi Jaiswal nudges a single for the winning run. Rajasthan Royals win comfortably by 8 wickets.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 10:09 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Kamboj removes Vaibhav

    A length delivery by Kamboj and Vaibhav ends up glancing it over extra cover, Sarfaraz takes catch.

    RR at 75/1 after 6.2 overs

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 10:07 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams half-century in just 15 balls

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes over, hitting back-to-back sixes, scoring 15-ball fifty. He finishes with a couple, 19 runs come off the over. RR in control.

    Rajasthan Royals 74/0 after 6 overs

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 09:58 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: CSK All out for 127

    Sandeep's short delivery gets pulled for a six by Overton. Three singles follow, then Overton's out - miscued shot to deep midwicket, mix-up in the middle.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 08:41 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Archer removes Noor Ahmad

    jofra Archer claims his second wicket as he sends Noor Ahmad back to pavilion.

    CSK are at 82/8 after 12.5 overs.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 08:38 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: CSK 74/7 after 11 overs

    Brijesh Sharma's big over includes his maiden IPL wicket, tightening the screws on CSK. He troubles Noor Ahmad with pace and bounce, keeping CSK quiet. CSK adds just 4 runs, RR in control.

    CSK are currently at 74/7 after 11 overs.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 08:33 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Overton smashes Jadeja for six

    Ravindra Jadeja's tight bowling puts pressure on, beating Kartik Sharma's edge and building cautious play. Jamie Overton breaks free, lofting Jadeja for a six over long-off. He adds a single, ending the over with 7 runs. CSK still on back foot.

     

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 08:21 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja dominates in RR, sends Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube back to pavilion

    Ravindra Jadeja's immediate impact continues, striking with his second delivery to remove Sarfaraz Khan, who went for a premeditated sweep but completely missed the slower delivery, getting hit high on the body. Jadeja's game-changing over rips through the middle order, trapping Sarfaraz Khan lbw and ending a promising counterattack.

    Shivam Dube walks in and tries to take advantage, launching a massive six over long-on, but Jadeja responds brilliantly, pulling his length back and keeping Dube guessing. Dube eventually mistimes a lofted shot, safely taken in the deep. Jadeja's sharp bowling brings a crucial shift in momentum, putting pressure back on the opposition.

    CSK are at 59/6 after 8 overs

     

     

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 08:14 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: CSK at 41/4 after powerplay

    Sandeep Sharma gets a wicket in first over! Matt Short pulled badly, Yashasvi Jaiswal takes easy catch. Powerplay ends.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:56 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Ayush Mhatre falls for 0

    Nandre Burger strikes again, gets Ayush Mhatre out first ball! Huge appeal, but umpire says no. RR reviews, UltraEdge shows edge, Mhatre out! CSK 3 down. Nandre Burger looks for hattrick. Sarfaraz Khan is Impact Sub for RR.

    CSK are at 19/3 currently

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:50 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: RR send back both Chennai openers for just 19 runs

    Gaikwad misses a straight delivery and it rattles the stump. Both CSK openers, Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad are back in the hut in 3 overs.

    CSK are at 19/2
     

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:42 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Samson Out For 6

    Sanju Samson fails to replicate T20 World Cup form as he was bowled only after making 6 runs.

     

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:34 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Samson-Gaikwad open, CSK 7/0

    CSK's opening batsmen are Samson and Gaikwad. RR's opening bowler is Archer. CSK are at 7/0 after 1st over.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:14 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), Sanju Samson(WK), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:11 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI)

    Riyan Parag(C), Dhruv Jurel(WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma.

     

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:10 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: RR win toss

    RR captain Parag won the toss and opted to field Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings.

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  • 30 Mar 2026, 07:03 PM

    CSK vs RR Live Score: Weather Update

    It was raining in Guwahati sometime ago and it has stopped now. Toss to take place soon. Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as RR face CSK.

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