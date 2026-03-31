CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar knock helps RR beat '5-time IPL champion' CSK by 8 wickets

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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings
RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to begin their IPL 2026 campagin with first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, in Guwahati. Both teams finished at the bottom last season and have new-look squads this year. Former RR skipper Sanju Samson has moved to CSK, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But Curran has been ruled out of the season due to injury. Due to Samson's departure, Riyan Parag has taken over the captaincy and will be hoping for a strong start.
Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has reclaimed the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, who is also likely to miss the first two weeks of this season due to injury. CSK will also be without Dewald Brevis, who was recently injured.
RR's batting will hinge on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer and youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while the return of Jadeja adds balance. However, concerns remain around finishing and bowling consistency despite Jofra Archer leading the attack.
Check live updates here:
Ravindra Jadeja's tight bowling puts pressure on, beating Kartik Sharma's edge and building cautious play. Jamie Overton breaks free, lofting Jadeja for a six over long-off. He adds a single, ending the over with 7 runs. CSK still on back foot.
Ravindra Jadeja's immediate impact continues, striking with his second delivery to remove Sarfaraz Khan, who went for a premeditated sweep but completely missed the slower delivery, getting hit high on the body. Jadeja's game-changing over rips through the middle order, trapping Sarfaraz Khan lbw and ending a promising counterattack.
Shivam Dube walks in and tries to take advantage, launching a massive six over long-on, but Jadeja responds brilliantly, pulling his length back and keeping Dube guessing. Dube eventually mistimes a lofted shot, safely taken in the deep. Jadeja's sharp bowling brings a crucial shift in momentum, putting pressure back on the opposition.
CSK are at 59/6 after 8 overs
Nandre Burger strikes again, gets Ayush Mhatre out first ball! Huge appeal, but umpire says no. RR reviews, UltraEdge shows edge, Mhatre out! CSK 3 down. Nandre Burger looks for hattrick. Sarfaraz Khan is Impact Sub for RR.
CSK are at 19/3 currently