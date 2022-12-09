FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Brazil Highlights: Croatia shock Brazil to enter SEMI-FINALS! Win 4-2 in penalties

Brazil crashes out of FIFA World Cup 2022

The eight remaining nations in the world's largest sports competition will compete in Qatar over the next two days for a berth in the semifinals, and it all starts with an enticing matchup at Doha's Education City Stadium.

Croatia and Brazil have not yet faced at the World Cup since the tournament's opening match in Brazil in 2014, but these two sides are no strangers to each other and promise a tough clash.

Croatia is here after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Japan, and they face a Brazilian team that annihilated South Korea in the Round of 16 and has all the confidence in the world going into this one.

Barcelona's Raphina is anticipated to start for the Seleço, who will once again rely on Neymar to lead them to victory. However, Brazil has lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to a European nation in three of the last four tournaments, so history is not on their side, and Croatia is dangerous enough to pull off a massive upset against one of the favourites.

Four of Croatia's last five World Cup knockout matches have gone to extra time, with the Checkered Ones winning three of them on penalties - a 4-2 defeat to France in the 2018 final is the only occasion a knockout game involving Croatia has been settled in 90 minutes during this run.

Dalic and co are unbeaten in their last ten internationals and have only lost one of their previous 20 games in all competitions since Euro 2020, but this outstanding record is set to be tested by a high-flying Brazil side coming off their greatest performance of the tournament in Qatar against South Korea.

The Selecao raced into a four-goal lead in the opening 36 minutes, with goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta, but a stunning consolation strike by Paik Seung-ho gave South Korean fans something to cheer about in the final 15 minutes.

Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic of Croatia both missed the win against Japan due to illness and a muscle injury, respectively; the former should be eligible to return and might replace Borna Barisic at left-back, while the latter is questionable and will be checked before kickoff.

Brazil will be missing Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles for the remainder of the World Cup due to knee injuries, while Tite has disclosed that Alex Sandro is unlikely to play while he recovers from a hip injury.

Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Brazil match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV networks in India, while the game will be free to watch on Jio Cinema's app and website.