FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Brazil Highlights: Croatia shock Brazil to enter SEMI-FINALS! Win 4-2 in penalties

Croatia take on Brazil in the first quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Brazil crashes out of FIFA World Cup 2022

The eight remaining nations in the world's largest sports competition will compete in Qatar over the next two days for a berth in the semifinals, and it all starts with an enticing matchup at Doha's Education City Stadium.

Croatia and Brazil have not yet faced at the World Cup since the tournament's opening match in Brazil in 2014, but these two sides are no strangers to each other and promise a tough clash.

Croatia is here after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Japan, and they face a Brazilian team that annihilated South Korea in the Round of 16 and has all the confidence in the world going into this one.

Barcelona's Raphina is anticipated to start for the Seleço, who will once again rely on Neymar to lead them to victory. However, Brazil has lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to a European nation in three of the last four tournaments, so history is not on their side, and Croatia is dangerous enough to pull off a massive upset against one of the favourites.

Four of Croatia's last five World Cup knockout matches have gone to extra time, with the Checkered Ones winning three of them on penalties - a 4-2 defeat to France in the 2018 final is the only occasion a knockout game involving Croatia has been settled in 90 minutes during this run.

Dalic and co are unbeaten in their last ten internationals and have only lost one of their previous 20 games in all competitions since Euro 2020, but this outstanding record is set to be tested by a high-flying Brazil side coming off their greatest performance of the tournament in Qatar against South Korea.

The Selecao raced into a four-goal lead in the opening 36 minutes, with goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta, but a stunning consolation strike by Paik Seung-ho gave South Korean fans something to cheer about in the final 15 minutes.

Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic of Croatia both missed the win against Japan due to illness and a muscle injury, respectively; the former should be eligible to return and might replace Borna Barisic at left-back, while the latter is questionable and will be checked before kickoff.

Brazil will be missing Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles for the remainder of the World Cup due to knee injuries, while Tite has disclosed that Alex Sandro is unlikely to play while he recovers from a hip injury.

Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Brazil match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV networks in India, while the game will be free to watch on Jio Cinema's app and website.

LIVE Blog
09 Dec 2022
11:19 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Croatia through Semi-finals

Croatia has four World Cup wins in penalty shootouts, and they are unrivalled from 12 yards. Brazil will repent not seeing this game out after gaining the lead in extra time.

11:18 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Marquinhos misses..Brazil are out of the World Cup!

Croatia 4-2 Brazil

11:17 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Orsic scores for Croatia

Croatia 4-2 Brazil

11:17 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Pedro scores for Brazil

Croatia 3-2 Brazil

11:16 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Modric scores for Croatia

Croatia 3-1 Brazil

11:13 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Casemiro scores for Brazil

Croatia 2-1 Brazil

11:09 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Early advantage for Croatia

Croatia 1-0 Brazil

11:02 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Full Time!

We're headed to penalties because the two sides couldn't be separated in 120 minutes. Whoever can keep their cool now will undoubtedly win.

Croatia 1-1 Brazil

10:59 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Goal!

116 mins: Scores are LEVEL! Petkovic appears following a quick play down the left, and his deflected effort beats Alisson!

Croatia 1-1 Brazil

10:55 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

111 mins: Croatia's corner routine isn't spectacular; they go short and loft a deep cross towards Petkovic, who controls but isn't great with the ball at his feet.

Croatia 0-1 Brazil

10:53 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

109 mins: Modric wins a corner but big striker Budimir comes on before the delivery. Sosa is out.

Croatia 0-1 Brazil

10:46 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Kick Off!

Brazil introduces Alex Sandro and Fred off the bench in the closing 15 minutes of the game. Militao and Paqueta are replaced. Croatia substitutes Majer for Kovacic.

Croatia 0-1 Brazil

10:39 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

105 mins: Neymar with a wonder goal for Brazil! In the box, the ball breaks for the Brazilian, who dances around Livakovic before blasting into the roof of the net.

Croatia 0-1 Brazil

10:37 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

98 mins: Croatia is content to defend against Brazil's attackers and build a tight, low block in the box to repel balls in. A handful of crosses are expertly handled, yet they have so little room for error.

Croatia 0-0 Brazil

10:26 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

96 mins: Antony is shoved by Sosa. After knocking the ball up the line, the fullback refuses to let the Manchester United forward pass. Dealing with his deception by physical means.

Croatia 0-0 Brazil

10:21 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: End of 90 minutes

After regulation time, the score is 0-0 between Croatia and Brazil. We'll have an extra 30 minutes now.

Croatia 0-0 Brazil

10:16 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

90 mins: Four minutes added on!

Croatia 0-0 Brazil

10:10 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

86 mins: Thiago Silva is quite casual. He loops around in his own six yard box with the ball and throws it back to Alisson. The goalkeeper isn't as calm and kicks the ball out for a throw-in.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

10:07 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

80 mins: Croatia appear satisfied for this game to go to extra time, but Brazil have other plans. They certainly want to finish this game in 90 minutes and are putting bodies forward.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

10:01 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Brazil Chance

76 mins: Neymar enters for another one-on-one down the left channel, but Livakovic makes himself big to save once more!

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:57 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Yellow Card!

69 mins: The referee is quite lenient, but Casemiro receives a yellow card for a slight push on Kramaric. He doesn't appear satisfied with the decision.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:54 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Chance for Brazil

66 mins: Brozovic avoids a second booking after chopping Neymar again. Casemiro rises to take an audacious free kick right at the wall. Brazil comes back, and Paqueta takes advantage of a good bounce of the ball to fire towards goal. Saved! Livakovic comes to the rescue once more.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:50 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

63 mins: So far, Brazil has four shots on goal against Croatia's zero. That has to alter for Zlatko Dali's club if they want to go through a penalty shootout again.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:45 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

59 mins: This game becomes more end-to-end, with Croatia not quite as fluent on the break as Brazil but willing to attack immediately. That could make for an exciting next 30 minutes as both teams try to score the first goal.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:42 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

54 mins: Neymar sprints with the ball. He demands a foul, but referee Michael Oliver rules that the challenge on him is legal. So far, he's had a quiet game, and the Pele record of 77 goals appears to be a long way off.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:40 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: VAR!

50 mins: VAR examines Juranovic's unintentional handball for a possible penalty, but decides it is not worthy. Brazil has started this half on the riskier side.

 

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:35 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Chance for Brazil

47 mins: Sosa and Raphinha's loose touch allows them to scamper down the right, cutting the ball into the six-yard box, and Gvardiol's touch forces Livakovic to save!

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:21 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Kick Off!

The crucial match between Croatia and Brazil kicks off with the second half. No changes during the break. 

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:16 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Half Time!

Given the disparity in form between the two teams entering this game, Croatia won't mind that half of football. They've made good use of their expertise in the middle of the field, and Tite may use another midfielder in the second half. 

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:15 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

44 mins: Paqueta is holding his ankle and Michael Oliver, fairly charitably, stops play to verify he's okay. He is good to go.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:11 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

40 mins: Militao  has the Brazilian spinning but is unsure what to do because he is so far forward on the pitch. He takes a hard touch and loses the ball.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

09:07 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

37 mins: Brazil's long ball they get the ball fired towards Richarlison, but he can't keep it, and Croatia clear their lines. Brazil's attempt to mix things up reflects how this half has progressed.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:59 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

31 mins: After being nutmegged by Neymar, Brozovic was booked for knocking him to the ground with a cynical challenge.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:57 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Yellow Card!

27 mins: Danilo was booked for high boot. His leg is at head height, but the defender wins the ball in the Juranovic challenge. Croatia is furious, but it's only a yellow card.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:53 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

25 mins: Croatia has had over 60% of the possession so far, with Tite's team aiming to attack through transitions. Casemiro's shot is deflected for a corner, but Raphinha's cross is headed to safety.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:51 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

20 mins: Brazil is attempting to break past a strong defence, but every path they take is blocked. Zlatko Dali's team is looking dangerous on the counter and is effortlessly exploiting the Brazilian back four.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:47 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

17 mins: Casemiro doesn't typically give the ball away cheaply, but Modric just picked his pocket after Alisson slid the ball to him. Brazil must brighten up or risk falling behind by a goal. 

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:46 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

15 mins: Pasalic's whipped pass into the box misses both Kramaric and Perisic, but it was a nearly perfect opportunity for the men in red and white. Everything came from a driving run on the right by Josip Juranovic.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:42 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Chance for Croatia!

12 mins: A sturdy foot from Pasalic as Neymar struggles to get into the game early on. Nice and controlled from Croatia.

Juranovic bombs on down the right and continues into the box as a good cross from Pasalic comes in, the right-back and Perisic queuing up...

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:42 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

9 mins: Raphinha has an opportunity to sprint into space after Modric's risky dink into no-land, man's but a sharp, professional foul stops him. Croatia is also quick to regain possession of the ball following the free kick.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:37 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

6 mins: Brozovic and Pasalic create some space down the right until a brilliant Militao interception reclaims possession.

There was a lot of technical quality in the midfield today, with Pasalic on Croatia's right wing but moving deeper to help players like Modric. Perisic is wide left and will want to stretch Brazil further out wide.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

08:33 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Free Kick!

3 mins: The Chelsea midfielder regains possession of the ball in the centre of the pitch and advances. Brazil eventually takes him down, but the subsequent set-piece has no effect.

Brazil 0-0 Croatia

07:48 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Kick-Off!

Croatia kicks things off in red and white, playing left to right. Brazil is dressed in their traditional yellow and blue uniforms.

07:45 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 

Today is the final World Cup game at Education City Stadium. The Al Rayyan ground's highlights during the tournament have been South Korea's victory over Portugal and Morocco's penalty shootout victory against Spain.

07:43 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Two changes for Croatia

Borna Sosa is fit to start at left-back for today's underdogs, thus Borna Barisic is replaced.

Mario Pasalic replaces Bruno Petkovic in the attack to provide a slightly more restrained third option, with the Atalanta player also capable of performing defensive tasks.

Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Pasalic, Mario Perisic, Andrej Kramaric

07:34 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Tite sticks with same team

Brazil remain unchanged as Alex Sandro fails a late fitness test to start at left back, meaning Danilo retains his spot.

Lucas Paqueta holds his place ahead of Fred after a strong performance against South Korea, while Neymar is back in the starting lineup.

Brazil XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

07:33 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Brazil predicted starting XI

Alisson Becker (GK), Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Paqueta, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Rapinha, Richarlison.

07:33 PM

Brazil vs Croatia, Quarterfinal FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Croatia predicted starting XI

Dominik Livakovic (GK), Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja.

