Croatia 0-0 Belgium, Canada 1-2 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco top Group F, Croatia also through

Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match highlights: Check latest updates, follow live action.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, Canada 1-2 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco top Group F, Croatia also through
Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022

After the first 8 teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 were confirmed on Thursday, two more teams are set to join the knockout rounds, as the fate of Group F hangs in the balance. Belgium, who finished third in FIFA World Cup 2018, are on the verge of elimination, needing to produce a big result against Croatia in their final group game. 

In the other match, Morocco are set to lock horns with Canada, as all four teams remain in the hunt for the two spots in the round of 16. As things stand in Group F, Luka Modric's Croatia are at the top with 4 points, level with Hakim Ziyech's Morocco. 

Eden Hazard's Belgium are in third place, with 3 points, while Canada are already eliminated from the tournament, as they have yet to pick up a single point. 

Thus, the fixture between Canada and Morocco will be crucial for the Moroccans, whereas one of the two big European heavyweights in Belgium or Croatia may bow out of the tournament in the group stage itself. 

As all four teams of Group F await their fate, all eyes will be on the battle between Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Eden Hazard who will be in opposition ranks on Thursday. 

There are superstars on both sides and fans will be in for a treat. 

LIVE Blog
01 Dec 2022
10:26 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco top Group F against all odds

FT - It's full-time in the match between Morocco and Canada and it's Morocco who hold on for a 2-1 win, which ensures that they will progress into the round of 16, as Group F winners. Who would have thought that when these groups were announced, but they have done the unthinkable. 

Canada 1-2 Morocco

 

10:22 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia-Morocco through, Belgium eliminated

FT - Full time in the game between Croatia and Belgium and it has ended 0-0 no way past Croatia and the Red Devils are eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022. They finished third in 2018, but couldn't make it past the group stage. And against all odds, Morocco top the group!

Belgium 0-0 Croatia

 

09:36 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: second half begins, Belgium need to score to stay alive

45'- Second half begins in both games and as it stands, Morocco and Croatia are going through to the round of 16. Belgium need to score to get themselves back into the top two, and Romelu Lukaku has come on for the Red Devils. 

 

 

09:29 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Half time, Morocco-Croatia progressing as it stands

Halftime - Halftime in both games and it stands, Canada and Belgium are going back home, while Morocco's 2-1 lead has them at the top of the group for the time being. Belgium are level with Croatia 0-0, but a draw won't be enough for the Red Devils. 

 

 

09:11 PM

LIVE| Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada score through own-goal

41'- Canada have given themselves a lifeline, as they look to make a comeback against Morocco. They are back in the contest with an own goal, coincidentally, it's the first own goal at FIFA World Cup 2022, and the 100th own goal in the history of World Cup. 

Canada 1-2 Morocco

 

08:53 PM

LIVE| Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Youssef En-Nesyri scores, Morocco two goals up

23' - Youssef En-Nesyri scores for Morocco once again and they have doubled their led. What a start to this game from Morocco who as it stands will top Group F, ahead of Belgium and Croatia. A sublime finish followed by a long ball, inch perfect. Morocco are cruising. 

Canada 0-2 Morocco

 

08:46 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022: Drama, Croatia denied penalty

18'- Referee had awarded Croatia a penalty but VAR intervened and subsequently after taking a look at the incident again, the official overturned his decision. Belgium survive. It was an offside call by the slightest of margins!

Croatia 0-0 Belgium 

08:34 PM

LIVE| Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco take the lead, Ziyech scores after howler from Canada

4'- What a sublime start for Morocco, they need to win and they are off to the perfect start, poor defending from Canada sees the goalie come out of goal, but his heavy touch gives the Ziyech the chance to poke home into an empty goal. 

Canada 0-1 Morocco

08:31 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Positive start for Croatia, Morocco

Both games are underway and it has been a positive start for Croatia and Morocco. The Croatian take the initiative and have a snap shot at the Belgian goal but it was not on target. Hakim Ziyech also tried to feed his fellow players in the other game early on, but Moroccan players failed to apply the finishing touch. 

08:10 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Kick-off soon

Kick-off coming up very soon as Croatia gear up to take on Canada, both teams have plenty of superstars, but it remains to be seen how the Red Devils perform without Eden Hazard. On the other hand, the match between Morocco and Canada will also be key as the Moroccans will eye a place in round of 16. Live action underway very soon. 

 

 

 

07:51 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 prediction

For all the fantasy lovers out there, check out the fantasy XIs for Croatia vs Belgium match as well as Canada and Morocco games in Group F. 

  

 

07:33 PM

LIVE| Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed lineups out! Check playing XIs

The playing XIs of Canada and Morocco are also out, and unsurprisingly both coaches have named strong-looking playing XIs for the final group F game. 

Canada XI (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller; Adekugbe, Osorio, Kaye, Davies; Buchanan, Larin, Hoilett

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

 

07:31 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022: Confirmed lineups are out! Hazard benched

Eden Hazard has been benched for the must-win tie against Croatia. This could be a big call by the Belgium coach. 

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livaković; Juranović, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Kramarić, Livaja, Perišić

Belgium XI (3-4-1-2): Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Meunier, Witsel, Castagne, Carrasco; De Bruyne; Mertens, Trossard

 

07:22 PM

LIVE| Belgium vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XIs

With qualification at stake, Belgium and Croatia will be expected to name full-strength playing XIs. Here's how the two sides could lineup:

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Perisic, Livaja, Kramaric
 
Belgium XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier; Witsel, Tielemans; T. Hazard, E. Hazard, De Bruyne; Lukaku
06:59 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Qualification scenarios

Canada are already eliminated so it's a three-way race between Belgium, Morocco and Croatia to make it to the round of 16. Morocco have a high chance of reaching the next round, as they face an already eliminated Canada, whereas one of the two heavyweights Croatia and Belgium may miss out on the final two spots. 

 
06:57 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: 

The other Group F match between Morocco and Canada is of relevance for Hakim Ziyech's side, as they can still reach the round of 16, while the Canadians are already eliminated from the tournament.  

06:56 PM

LIVE| Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: 

The two matches will kick off simultaneously, and Belgium-Croatia will both eye a place in the next round, with array of superstars, watch out this fixture could become a goal fest. 

 

06:56 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F matches as Croatia take on Belgium, while Morocco lock horns with Canada, as all four team eye qualification into the round of 16. 

 

