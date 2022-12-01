Croatia 0-0 Belgium, Canada 1-2 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco top Group F, Croatia also through

Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022

After the first 8 teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 were confirmed on Thursday, two more teams are set to join the knockout rounds, as the fate of Group F hangs in the balance. Belgium, who finished third in FIFA World Cup 2018, are on the verge of elimination, needing to produce a big result against Croatia in their final group game.

In the other match, Morocco are set to lock horns with Canada, as all four teams remain in the hunt for the two spots in the round of 16. As things stand in Group F, Luka Modric's Croatia are at the top with 4 points, level with Hakim Ziyech's Morocco.

Eden Hazard's Belgium are in third place, with 3 points, while Canada are already eliminated from the tournament, as they have yet to pick up a single point.

Thus, the fixture between Canada and Morocco will be crucial for the Moroccans, whereas one of the two big European heavyweights in Belgium or Croatia may bow out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

As all four teams of Group F await their fate, all eyes will be on the battle between Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Eden Hazard who will be in opposition ranks on Thursday.

There are superstars on both sides and fans will be in for a treat.