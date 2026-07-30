CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin final

30 Jul 2026, 04:16 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Thank you for joining us!

That's a wrap on our LIVE coverage of the men's javelin throw qualification at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Neeraj Chopra and the other two Indian athletes have all booked their places in the final, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also progressed.

Thank you for following the action with us. Stay tuned for our coverage of the final, where the battle for Commonwealth gold promises to be an exciting one.