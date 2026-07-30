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CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin final

Neeraj Chopra has successfully advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by surpassing the qualification round.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin final
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Neeraj Chopra made his first appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing 5th in the Men's Javelin Throw qualifier. He was joined in the final by two other Indian athletes, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also progressed with a 7th-place result. Meanwhile, Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar completed his 100m sprint in 10.96 seconds and secured third place in the long jump with a jump of 7.42 meters. The Indian weightlifting team, already with six individual medals, is looking to further increase its impressive collection later today.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Jul 2026, 04:16 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Thank you for joining us!

    That's a wrap on our LIVE coverage of the men's javelin throw qualification at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Neeraj Chopra and the other two Indian athletes have all booked their places in the final, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also progressed.

    Thank you for following the action with us. Stay tuned for our coverage of the final, where the battle for Commonwealth gold promises to be an exciting one.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:58 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: All three Indian athletes have made it to the final

    That's the conclusion of the men's javelin throw qualifier. Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indian competitors, has secured a spot in the final, and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also advanced.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:56 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Strachan shines when it counts the most

    The javelin thrower from the Bahamas surpasses Kenya’s Julius Yego with a final throw measuring 78.60 metres.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:50 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Nnamdi jumps over Yasir

    The Nigerian secures his last throw, propelling himself into the top 12. Yasir, however, falls out of contention, landing in 13th place.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:44 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Yash Vir is on the verge of securing his qualification

    A final throw measuring 78.36 meters places Yash Vir in ninth position, suggesting he is likely to advance.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:39 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: 

    Arshad Nadeem's third attempt reaches a distance of 75.65m

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:35 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj ranks fifth after his second throw

    During his second attempt, Neeraj maintains a steady run-up and generates significant power from his right shoulder as he propels the javelin into the air, achieving a distance of 79.61 meters! 

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:32 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Anderson Peters takes 2nd place

    Grenada's Anderson Peters delivered an outstanding performance, securing the second position. He achieved an impressive throw of 81.29 meters.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:30 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Yadav is getting closer to the 80-metre milestone

    He prepares for his second attempt. Great throw, Rohit! 78.37 metres! 

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:30 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Yash Vir advances to ninth place

    Yash Vir lets out a shout and puts forth all his effort on this attempt, but it results in only a minor enhancement, measuring 74.45 meters on his second try for the Indian athlete.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:28 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Muhammad Yasir surpasses the 70-meter mark

    The conditions remain tough for the athletes due to a strong wind, but the Pakistani athlete achieves a throw of 71.42 meters on his second attempt.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:24 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Gerega goes beyond the line

    The javelin thrower from Papua New Guinea crosses the boundary by the slightest of margins, resulting in a foul being called.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:20 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Arshad registers a foul

    The reigning champion commits a foul throw on his second try, remaining motionless in quiet disappointment.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:19 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra registers 76.28m

    Neeraj gets into position, makes his run, executes a solid release, ensures his feet stay behind the line, aaaannnnnd he achieves a throw of 76.28 meters on his first attempt. This currently places him in sixth position.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:17 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Yashvir Singh registers 73.89m

    Now it's Yashvir Singh's turn. He positions himself, gripping the javelin tightly. He mimics his throwing motion, builds up speed, releases, and shouts in excitement. The result is a throw of 73.89 meters—decent, but not exceptional.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:16 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Pathirage makes a grand entrance

    The in-form athlete takes the lead on the leaderboard with an impressive throw of 82.84 meters, showcasing a clean and compact technique that creates a significant gap between him and his competitors.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:15 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Arshad Nadeem gegisters 78.63m

    The Pakistani athlete launches the javelin high into the air... it appeared to be a perfect throw, yet it measures just 78.63 meters. As he walks back, Arshad smiles, almost as if he realizes that it was not his best performance.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:14 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: England's Ben East achieves a throw of 73.50 metres

    A solid beginning for the English athlete, marking a distance of 73.50 metres.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:13 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Jamaica's Ben East begins with a foul throw

    It's not an ideal opening for the Jamaican athlete, as he throws the javelin off target and ends up with no score on the board.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:12 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Entry list 

    Keyshawn Strachan- The Bahamas

    Ben East- England

    Anderson Peters- Grenada

    Neeraj Chopra- India

    Rohit Yadav- India

    Yash Vir Singh- India

    Elvis Graham- Jamaica

    Julius Yego- Kenya

    Chinecherem Nnamdi- Nigeria

    Arshad Nadeem- Pakistan

    Muhammad Yasir- Pakistan

    Lakona Gerega- Papua New Guinea

    Douw Smit- South Africa

    Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage- Sri Lanka

    Sumedha Ranasinghe- Sri Lanka

    Keshorn Walcott- Trinidad and Tobago

    Usufono Eneli- Tuvalu

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:11 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Qualification format

    Eighteen athletes are set to compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Each gets three throws to make their mark. Representing India are Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh.

    Only the top 12 move on to the final, which takes place on Friday. If fewer than 12 athletes hit the qualification mark of 84 meters, the rest of the final spots go to those with the next best distances—so there are always 12 finalists.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:10 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj vs Arshad head-to-head

    Neeraj Chopra has a strong track record against Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, finishing ahead of him in 10 out of their 11 meetings. The only exception came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Arshad made history by winning gold, while Neeraj took silver.

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  • 30 Jul 2026, 03:10 PM

    Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's javelin throw qualification. All eyes are on India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he begins his quest for Commonwealth glory, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also takes centre stage in one of athletics' biggest rivalries.

    Stay tuned for real-time updates, qualification results, throw-by-throw action, key moments, and reactions as the battle for a place in the final unfolds.

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