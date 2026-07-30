CWG 2026 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra leads India's triple charge into javelin final

SPORTS
Neeraj Chopra has successfully advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by surpassing the qualification round.
Neeraj Chopra made his first appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing 5th in the Men's Javelin Throw qualifier. He was joined in the final by two other Indian athletes, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also progressed with a 7th-place result. Meanwhile, Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar completed his 100m sprint in 10.96 seconds and secured third place in the long jump with a jump of 7.42 meters. The Indian weightlifting team, already with six individual medals, is looking to further increase its impressive collection later today.
That's a wrap on our LIVE coverage of the men's javelin throw qualification at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Neeraj Chopra and the other two Indian athletes have all booked their places in the final, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also progressed.
Thank you for following the action with us. Stay tuned for our coverage of the final, where the battle for Commonwealth gold promises to be an exciting one.
That's the conclusion of the men's javelin throw qualifier. Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indian competitors, has secured a spot in the final, and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also advanced.
Neeraj gets into position, makes his run, executes a solid release, ensures his feet stay behind the line, aaaannnnnd he achieves a throw of 76.28 meters on his first attempt. This currently places him in sixth position.
Now it's Yashvir Singh's turn. He positions himself, gripping the javelin tightly. He mimics his throwing motion, builds up speed, releases, and shouts in excitement. The result is a throw of 73.89 meters—decent, but not exceptional.
The Pakistani athlete launches the javelin high into the air... it appeared to be a perfect throw, yet it measures just 78.63 meters. As he walks back, Arshad smiles, almost as if he realizes that it was not his best performance.
Keyshawn Strachan- The Bahamas
Ben East- England
Anderson Peters- Grenada
Neeraj Chopra- India
Rohit Yadav- India
Yash Vir Singh- India
Elvis Graham- Jamaica
Julius Yego- Kenya
Chinecherem Nnamdi- Nigeria
Arshad Nadeem- Pakistan
Muhammad Yasir- Pakistan
Lakona Gerega- Papua New Guinea
Douw Smit- South Africa
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage- Sri Lanka
Sumedha Ranasinghe- Sri Lanka
Keshorn Walcott- Trinidad and Tobago
Usufono Eneli- Tuvalu
Eighteen athletes are set to compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Each gets three throws to make their mark. Representing India are Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh.
Only the top 12 move on to the final, which takes place on Friday. If fewer than 12 athletes hit the qualification mark of 84 meters, the rest of the final spots go to those with the next best distances—so there are always 12 finalists.
Neeraj Chopra has a strong track record against Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, finishing ahead of him in 10 out of their 11 meetings. The only exception came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Arshad made history by winning gold, while Neeraj took silver.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's javelin throw qualification. All eyes are on India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he begins his quest for Commonwealth glory, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also takes centre stage in one of athletics' biggest rivalries.
Stay tuned for real-time updates, qualification results, throw-by-throw action, key moments, and reactions as the battle for a place in the final unfolds.