Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks unbeaten stand puts England in driving seat

Will Jacks and Ben Stokes are attempting to rebuild for England as they aim for a comeback against Australia on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane. Jacks and Stokes continued batting for England after finishing Day 3 unbeaten. England's openers provided a strong start on Day 3, scoring 45 runs in the first six overs. However, the momentum changed after dinner when Scott Boland began bowling. He dismissed Ben Duckett.

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope then formed a stable partnership, but Michael Neser removed both with caught-and-bowled dismissals. Joe Root, who had scored a century in the previous Test, showed promise, but Mitchell Starc took his wicket. Harry Brook followed, edging Boland, and Jamie Smith was also caught behind. The final session was highly eventful.

Batting against the old pink ball seemed manageable for the first three days, but it became unplayable in the final session on Day 3. England trails by 43 runs and has only four wickets remaining. If this continues, a result could be seen on Day 4.

After Stumps on Day 3, Australian pacer Boland said, "It was great fun. We believed the ball would come alive during the night session, and we tried to bowl as many balls in the right areas as possible, and I think we did pretty well."

