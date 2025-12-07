FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks unbeaten stand puts England in driving seat

Jacks and Stokes continued batting for England after finishing Day 3 unbeaten. England's openers provided a strong start on Day 3, scoring 45 runs in the first six overs. However, the momentum changed after dinner when Scott Boland began bowling.

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks unbeaten stand puts England in driving seat
Will Jacks and Ben Stokes are attempting to rebuild for England as they aim for a comeback against Australia on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane. Jacks and Stokes continued batting for England after finishing Day 3 unbeaten. England's openers provided a strong start on Day 3, scoring 45 runs in the first six overs. However, the momentum changed after dinner when Scott Boland began bowling. He dismissed Ben Duckett.

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope then formed a stable partnership, but Michael Neser removed both with caught-and-bowled dismissals. Joe Root, who had scored a century in the previous Test, showed promise, but Mitchell Starc took his wicket. Harry Brook followed, edging Boland, and Jamie Smith was also caught behind. The final session was highly eventful.

Batting against the old pink ball seemed manageable for the first three days, but it became unplayable in the final session on Day 3. England trails by 43 runs and has only four wickets remaining. If this continues, a result could be seen on Day 4.

After Stumps on Day 3, Australian pacer Boland said, "It was great fun. We believed the ball would come alive during the night session, and we tried to bowl as many balls in the right areas as possible, and I think we did pretty well."

Chech live updates here:

  • 07 Dec 2025, 11:35 AM

    Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Stokes edges Boland for four

     

    The 56th over kicks off with a dot ball to Boland. Stokes then edges one for a four, sailing past Green – a tricky catch that was always going to be tough! Boland comes back with a dot, followed by Stokes taking a single. Jacks joins in, guiding Boland to fine leg for a single. The over wraps up with a dot.

  • 07 Dec 2025, 11:34 AM

    Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Jacks guides Boland to tie game

    Jacks steers Boland to a single, leveling the scores. Boland counters with a series of dots to wrap up the over.

