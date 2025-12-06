FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Mitchell Starc hits 50, English bowlers struggle against Aussies' tailender

Carey, with 46 not out, and Michael Neser, at 15 not out, successfully navigated the final half-hour under the lights on Day 2, reaching stumps at 378 for six. They will aim to build on Australia's position today.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Mitchell Starc hits 50, English bowlers struggle against Aussies' tailender
TRENDING NOW

Australia has taken the lead in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba, currently holding a 44-run advantage in the first innings. Alex Carey is still batting, aiming to extend this lead. Carey, with 46 not out, and Michael Neser, at 15 not out, successfully navigated the final half-hour under the lights on Day 2, reaching stumps at 378 for six. They will aim to build on Australia's position today. The team's primary objective will be to surpass a 100-run lead, with Carey playing a crucial role in achieving this.

England's bowlers secured wickets at various points during Day 2, yet these successes failed to significantly impede Australia's progress beyond their initial innings score. The Australian side's response was anchored by well-executed half-centuries from Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, all of whom appeared largely composed during their time at the crease. Weatherald set the pace with a fluid 72, followed by Labuschagne's composed 65, and Smith's steady 61. Their performances ensured that England's 334 never posed a significant threat.

At one stage, Australia seemed to be in complete control, reaching 291 for 3, with a substantial lead within grasp. However, the momentum briefly swung when Brydon Carse, who had been costly earlier, found success through England's strategy of persistent short-ball deliveries.

England's innings concluded early in the morning, with Joe Root remaining not out as the final batsman. They had resumed at 325 for 9 after Root's efforts on Day 1, which saw him lead the team from a difficult position of 5 for 2.

Root celebrated with his first century in Australia and the 40th of his career. He added nine runs to the overnight score with Jofra Archer, but their partnership ended when Archer was dismissed for a career-best 38, thanks to a remarkable diving catch by Marnus Labuschagne. Their 70-run partnership for the final wicket provided England with a boost, but Mitchell Starc's spell of 6 for 75 ensured Australia maintained control.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Dec 2025, 11:37 AM

    AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score: Starc hits 50

    Soon after the commencement of the second Session on Day 3, pacer Mitchell Starc completed his half-century. This is Starc's 12th fifty in Tests and fifth against England.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Dec 2025, 11:20 AM

    AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score: Tea

    After the end of the first Session of Day 3, Australia are 450/8 with Mitchell Starc 46 (95) and Scott Boland 7 (27) at the crease. The home side is leading by 116 runs in the first innings till Tea.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Dec 2025, 10:20 AM

    AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score: 100-run lead

    In the first Session of Day 3, Australia added 66 more runs to the total to take a 100-run lead over England in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Dec 2025, 10:00 AM

    Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Australia crosses 400-run mark with Starc's blazing knock

    Mitchell Starc smashes a couple of boundaries in Brydon Carse's over, propelling Australia past the 400-run mark. Starc and Alex Carey are capitalizing on loose deliveries to accelerate Australia's score. The current score stands at 401/7 in 79 overs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Dec 2025, 09:58 AM

    Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Alex Carey's 52-2all fifty gives Australia momentum

    Alex Carey has achieved a milestone, scoring his fourth fifty of the innings. The wicketkeeper batter is steadfastly holding his team's position in a critical situation, reaching the 50-run mark in just 52 balls and intensifying the pressure on England's bowlers 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
