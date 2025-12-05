FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: England's innings ends at 334, Joe Root slams 138

..Root (135*) and Jofra Archer (32* in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped England put up 325/9 at the end of day one in 74 overs of the Brisbane Test. Read here to know live updates on Day 2.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: England's innings ends at 334, Joe Root slams 138
England's second Ashes Test got off to a promising start, with Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 135 and Zak Crawley contributing 76, helping England reach 325 for 9 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Jofra Archer was also impressive, scoring 32 off 26 balls, and was still batting with Root when stumps were called on Day 1. Australia's Mitchell Starc was the standout bowler, taking 6 wickets for 71 runs

As England won the toss and opted to bat first. After Mitchell Starc (6/71) reduced England to 5/2, getting both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for a duck, Root put on a 117-run stand with Zak Crawley (76 in 93 balls, with 11 fours). Another half-century stand with Harry Brook (31 in 33 balls, with four boundaries) followed.

Australia managed to make inroads in the game courtesy a fine run out from Josh Inglis to remove England skipper Ben Stokes (19) and had England down at 264/9 eventually, with Starc completing his sixth five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests. But some fine hitting from Root and Jofra Archer (32* in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped England put up 325/9 at the end of day one in 74 overs.

Joe Root scored his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil, reaching the milestone in 181 deliveries. The former England captain Root took 30 innings to get his maiden Test hundred in Australia.

Root became the second English player, after Maurice Leyland, to score a century on the opening day of a Gabba Test. Overall, he became the eighth batter to hit a Test hundred for England at the Gabba.

Root (135*) and Jofra Archer (32* in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped England put up 325/9 at the end of day one in 74 overs of the Brisbane Test.

Check live updates here

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Dec 2025, 07:38 AM

    Where will the Australia vs England 2nd Test on day 2 be held?

    The Australia vs England 2nd Test match (part of the 2025-26 Ashes series) is being held at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia. Day 2 of the match will take place today, Friday, December 5, 2025. The match began on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

  • 05 Dec 2025, 07:36 AM

    Where will live streaming be available for the Australia vs England 2nd Test?

    The Australia vs England 2nd Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

