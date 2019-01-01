Asian Games, Day 11 Updates: India women in hockey final; Swapna, Arpinder add to gold medal tally

Swapna Barman became the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold while Arpinder Singh ended a 48-year long wait for triple jump victory after Dutee Chand blazed the track for her second silver on an action-packed day of athletics here on Wednesday.
Heptathlon: Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram remain in first and fourth position respectively going into the final event.
Pencak Silat: Sonia and Simran finish last in the women's double final.
Boxing: Amit reaches the men's 49kg Flyweight semi-final, is assured of a bronze medal.
Boxing - Vikas Krishnan reaches the men's Middle (75kg) semi-final, is assured of a bronze medal.
Squash: Indian women's team of Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla, and Tanvi Khanna assured of a medal after reaching the semi-final.
Medal - Table Tennis: Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lose in the mixed doubles semi-final, settle for a bronze medal. Manika becomes the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in Table Tennis.
Medal- Athlectics - Women's 200m: Dutee Chand wins her second silver medal of the Games.
Gold Medal- Athlectics - Men's Triple Jump: Arpinder Singh wins India's 10th gold medal at 2018 Asian Games.
Gold Medal- Athlectics - Women's Heptathlon: Swapna Barman wins first medal in hepthalon for India.