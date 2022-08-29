IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya finishes in style as India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India preferred the power-hitting of Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant to accommodate Kohli upfront.

What-a-game! India-Pakistan contests haven't had this level of excitement in a long time, but today, both teams guaranteed that the eternal rivalry received a new chapter of entertainment.147 was clearly below-par despite the two-paced nature of this pitch, thus Babar's men deserve a lot of praise. They hung in there with regular wickets and some great defensive bowling, ensuring that India had to work hard to attain the mark. In fact, after Surya was bowled by Naseem, India still required 59 off 34 balls, which was a difficult equation to get in these conditions.

However, India's all-rounder combo arrived late to the party, with Jadeja initially hitting the fence in a calculated manner before Hardik stamped his class at the finish with a slew of jaw-dropping strokes. Despite the fact that only 7 runs were required, there was some drama in the final over, when Jadeja fell first ball and then there was one more dot ball to reduce the equation to 6 off 3. But Hardik 2.0 seems unconcerned, and he puts the game to bed with the next ball.

