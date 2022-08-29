IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya finishes in style as India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Sports
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India preferred the power-hitting of Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant to accommodate Kohli upfront.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Live Score Updates: Follow IND vs PAK live match from dubai international stadium
What-a-game! India-Pakistan contests haven't had this level of excitement in a long time, but today, both teams guaranteed that the eternal rivalry received a new chapter of entertainment.147 was clearly below-par despite the two-paced nature of this pitch, thus Babar's men deserve a lot of praise. They hung in there with regular wickets and some great defensive bowling, ensuring that India had to work hard to attain the mark. In fact, after Surya was bowled by Naseem, India still required 59 off 34 balls, which was a difficult equation to get in these conditions.
However, India's all-rounder combo arrived late to the party, with Jadeja initially hitting the fence in a calculated manner before Hardik stamped his class at the finish with a slew of jaw-dropping strokes. Despite the fact that only 7 runs were required, there was some drama in the final over, when Jadeja fell first ball and then there was one more dot ball to reduce the equation to 6 off 3. But Hardik 2.0 seems unconcerned, and he puts the game to bed with the next ball.
Follow all the LIVE Updates Here
Brilliant start Memorable game of cricket pic.twitter.com/drA0Fryc6d— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022
For his match-winning knock of 33* off 17 deliveries, @hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the second innings.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
A look at his batting summary here #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DEHo3wPM1N
Rohit Sharma, India Captain: We knew halfway through the chase that we could win regardless of the circumstances. We had faith, and when you have faith, these things can happen. It's about providing clarity to the boys so that they understand their jobs. It was a bit difficult, but I'll take triumphs like this over regular victories any day. Yes, they (India's pace bowlers) have come a long way in the last year or so, adapting well to various scenarios. He (Hardik) has been spectacular since making his comeback. When he wasn't on the squad, he worked out what he needed to do to his body and exercise routine, and now he clocks 140+ effortlessly.
His batting ability is well known, and it has been excellent since his return. He is much calmer and more assured in what he wants to do, whether with the bat or the ball. He can bowl incredibly fast, as evidenced by those short balls today. It was always about knowing his game, which he now does very effectively. You may panic in a high-pressure situation with 10 rpo required, but he never did.
Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain: We got off to a great start (with the ball). We were around 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did an excellent job in making this a match. Our tail did move up a little to accommodate those useful runs. The plan was to take the game deep (and hold Nawaz's final over). The plan was to apply pressure, but Hardik performed admirably. He (Naseem) is a fairly young bowler, yet he bowled quite well and with great aggression.
Ravindra Jadeja: That is exactly what we intended to do. We knew their fast bowlers were accurate and didn't throw loose balls, so we needed to play good shots. (Regarding his dismissal) I could have finished the game with the match-up against the left-armer, but it didn't happen. Hardik played brilliantly (on Pandya's knock). He was crystal clear from the moment he walked in. He claimed he'd keep playing his shots, so I just made sure to give him strike as much as possible.
WHAT. A. WIN!#TeamIndia clinch a thriller against Pakistan. Win by 5 wickets— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/o3hJ6VNfwF #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/p4pLDi3y09
2nd Match, Group A
End of Innings- INDIA WON BY 5 WICKETS
Ind- 141/4 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Hardik Pandya- 33(17)* Mohamamd nawaz
Dinesh Karthik- 1(1)* 3.4-0-33-3
Last Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja- 35(29) FOW 141-5
Extras- 13 (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)
Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between extra cover and long-off
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 19
Ind- 141/4 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Hardik Pandya- 27(15)* Haris Rauf
Ravindra Jadeja- 35(28)* 4-0-35-0
18.3 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between extra cover and long-off
18.4 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between mid-wicket and long-on
18.6 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, and this surely is the game-killing blow!
Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav- 18(18) FOW 89/4
Extras- 13 (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 18
Ind- 127/4 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Hardik Pandya- 14(10)* Naseem Shah
Ravindra Jadeja- 34(26)* 4-0-27-2
17.5 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, SIX, smashed into the sightscreen! Jadeja is turning the tables here
Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav- 18(18) FOW 89/4
Extras- 13 (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
Over 18 in progress
Ind 121/4
17.1 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, wide, slower bouncer attempted but it's too high
17.1 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, FOUR, finds the boundary and has the Indian crowd going bonkers!
17.4 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, no run, good use of the review by Jadeja!
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 16
Ind- 97/4 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Hardik Pandya- 7(3)* Naseem Shah
Ravindra Jadeja- 19(16)* 3-0-16-2
14.6 Naseem Shah to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, signature Hardik back foot slap!
Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav- 18(18)
Extras-6 (b 0, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 12
Ind- 77/3 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Suryakumar Yadav- 10(10)* Mohammad Nawaz
Ravindra Jadeja- 15(9)* 3-0-26-2
11.3 Mohammad Nawaz to Jadeja, FOUR, that's gone a like a bullet off the blade!
Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)
Extras-5 (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 8
Ind- 50/2 Pak- 147/10 (19.5)
Ravindra Jadeja-0(0) Mohammad Nawaz
Virat Kohli- 33(29)* 1-0-9-1
7.4 Mohammad Nawaz to Rohit, SIX, SMOKED!
7.6 Mohammad Nawaz to Rohit, out Caught by Iftikhar Ahmed! Rohit c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 12(18) [6s-1]
Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma- 12(18)
Extras-5 (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
End of Over 6
Ind- 38/1 Pak- 147/10
Rohit Sharma- 4(11)* Haris Rauf
Virat Kohli- 29(24)* 2-0-13-0
5.2 Haris Rauf to Kohli, FOUR, that's an incredible shot from Kohli!
5.4 Haris Rauf to Rohit, leg byes, FOUR, to fine leg!!
Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)
Extras-5 (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)
2nd Match, Group A
Over 6 in progress
5.2 Avesh Khan to Rizwan, SIX, a shot played in disdain! Slightly slower from Avesh Khan, similar length. Rizwan makes an early shuffles and totally smokes this over deep mid-wicket. An 87m six!
5.3 Avesh Khan to Rizwan, FOUR, too full, attempting to york. Rizwan is too clever to understand and gathers this from outside off and flicks it through the large gap in the mid-wicket region!
Pakistan (Playing XI):
Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
India (Playing XI):
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: India have won the toss and have opted to field
Rohit Sharma: (After the crowd roar subsided) Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first.
Babar Azam: We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.
#TeamIndia have arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/HulEswjtpA— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Naseem Shah to make his T20i debut tonight
"Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats"@iNaseemShah will be making his T20I debut today against India #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cc9IDCEGhk— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
Waiting for the #INDvsPAK match tonight! #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LCpOS7GwFY— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022
3km queue to get in. Layers of security. Plenty of do’s and don’t for fans. No water bottles. No power banks. Yet no one really minds this. pic.twitter.com/xWW1hETTSa— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 28, 2022
As India will play against Pakistan, let's see how many times both teams have won, lost and tied against each other in each format.
|Format
|Total Matches
|Ind Won
|Pak Won
|NR/Tie/Draw
|ODI
|132
|55
|73
|4
|T20I
|9
|7
|2
|0
|Test
|59
|9
|12
|38
|Total
|200
|71
|87
|42
Wishes galore for @imVkohli ahead of his 100th T20I for #TeamIndia.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Listen in to what the team members have to say on his milestone game.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/uWloBWzBxI
AB de Villiers special message for his close friend Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I
.@ABdeVilliers17 has a special message for his close friend @imVkohli ahead of his 100th T20I!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2022
DP World #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK | #TeamIndia | #BelieveInBlue | #GreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/nG0VbOo27O
Dale Steyn special message to Virat Kohli on reaching epic landmark of 100 T20Is
The Steyn gun is sending something fast @imVkohli's way ahead of the #GreatestRivalry!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2022
Listen to @DaleSteyn62's special message to #KingKohli on reaching an epic landmark of 100 T20Is.#BelieveInBlue | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/9CwRx5VNs9
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli to play his 100th T20I match today
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th T20I match when he takes to the field against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener today, becoming the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport at international level.
Match Prediction
While India will have an advantage because their top order is in excellent form, Pakistan may have a second home advantage because they are more experienced at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Both India and Pakistan have won four of their past five T20 International matches, with only one narrow defeat. Given the batting conditions, India will opt to chase rather than set a total.
Both Bumrah and Shaheen will be missed by their respective teams: Rohit Sharma
"Both Bumrah & Shaheen will be missed by their respective teams" - @ImRo45— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2022
Share your thoughts on how their absence could affect the #GreatestRivalry in DP World #AsiaCup2022!#BelieveInBlue | #INDvPAK | Today, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/7OXQTJzDyl
Hardik Pandya vs Haris Rauf
Hardik Pandya is in excellent form and will seek to hammer bowlers. Pandya had a lucky year, as he won his maiden IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. Haris Rauf, on the other hand, was a significant performer for Pakistan in the recent T20 world cup.
Babar Azam vs Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, is one of the best bowlers in limited overs format, courtesy to his superb swing and speed. Babar Azam, on the other hand, has proven his worth with the bat in recent years.
According to the ICC T20 International rankings, Babar Azam leads the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and Twenty20 rankings, while Kumar is ranked 10th among T20I bowlers.
Shadab Khan in @imVkohli the legend and why critics should not be talking who’s form. #Kohli # ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4J4g39renM— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) August 26, 2022
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batsman's paradise. Sri Lanka scored 211 runs against Pakistan on this pitch in December 2013, while West Indies scored their lowest 55 runs against England in March 2021. Though the average score would be around 140 runs on the ground, for an interesting contest, it would be ideal to have 160-170 runs on the board.
Virat Kohli facing Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan would be the prime highlight of the match. Since Kohli has been struggling against leg spinners, facing Shadab could be a huge challenge.
Hardik Pandya is in great form and would be looking to thrash bowlers. The year has been fortunate for Pandya, as he won his first IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was one of the key players for Pakistan in the last T20 world cup.
Both Group A teams are heavy favorites to win the Asia Cup in 2022. The absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, is bad news for both teams. India would be looking for a head start with young guns like Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda, and Arshdeep Singh.
"It is a great opportunity for us to play 2-3 games, challenge ourselves. Pakistan have been a really good team over the past few years. They have played some excellent cricket, it is a high-pressure game and it will always be that," said India vice-captain KL Rahul.
Talking about the contest, Suryakumar Yadav said: "Obviously, when I was growing up, there was a lot of talk around the India-Pakistan games and people say it is the greatest rivalry. But when we go out to the field, it is just another game. When you enter the field, all our preparation and routine we do, reflects on the ground. I just try and stay in my zone when I enter the field."
Today two teams go one on one in a high octane clash of the #AsiaCup2022— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Click below to watch #TeamIndia members speak about Battle Royale #INDvPAK
https://t.co/7s1ncpc2ZB #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/aomE2U7wxN
One Sleep Away #TeamIndia all set for #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zGz6NaKmk6— BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022
Pakistani journalist: "Pichle kuch series mein India ne naye naye combinations try kie hai. Kabhi Pant aa rahe hai, kabhi Suryakumar Yadav aa rahe hai. Wo sirf isilie tha kyuki KL Rahul nahi the. AB jab wo wapas aa gaye hai toh apne jagah pe wahi ayenge ya kal aapke saath koi naya opening partner dekhne ko milega?
Rohit Sharma: "Aap dekh lijie kal toss k baad kaun ayega. Thoda toh secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar.
"We do talk about our losses then only we will improve. Loses do hurt but no point thinking about it. Since then we played a lot of games. For us now it is a fresh start. The opposition does throw challenges, you need to respond to it," Rohit said.
"When we are on the ground, fans want to see the match as well as meet players. As far as the rivalry is concerned when two quality teams play then we see a good match. As players, we just want to focus on our game. Our batting coach decides who will bat in the nets. Virat Kohli has looked in good touch. We have prepared hard for it," Rohid added.
"The mood in the camp is buzzing. What has happened is past. Take one game at a time. We will be focusing on that. We want to focus on the game. We have not decided on playing eleven. We will look at the pitch and decide accordingly," Rohit said during press conference.
The BCCI had given a few days’ break to Dravid and Laxman had coached the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Mhambrey, the bowling coach, were rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Laxman was assisted by the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.
In the case of Kohli, the number stands at four with a half-century against a sub-par West Indies attack.
Rohit, in the interim, has played some attractive little knocks but more importantly has tweaked his batting philosophy as per the needs of the team.
Will Kohli and Rahul be able to do the same? That remains a big question moving forward.
Rishabh Pant-Rohit pair showed a lot of promise with their gung-ho approach and Suryakumar Yadav at the top looked menacing with his all-round strokes.
Whack Whack Whack at the nets , courtesy @imjadeja & @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/FNVCbyoEdn— BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2022
In the new set-up, KL Rahul is coming back up after a surgery and COVD-19 related lay-off. He hasn't played a single international T20 game in 2022.
Deepak Hooda, although against Ireland, was audacious as an opener but with Kohli and KL Rahul available, it will be experience that will get first preference going into a high-profile game.
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Rohit, and KL Rahul as India's old guard return to play together after a long gap. Ahead of the T20I World Cup in Pakistan, the trio will be looking to fine-tune their chemistry throughout the Asia Cup.
While Rohit will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template against the Asian giants, for Kohli it will be the perfect platform to return to form after enduring a tough phase in the last few years.
"Every match is crucial to me since it is my responsibility as captain to complete the tasks at hand. On every given day, it is always the responsibility to perform the best for the team. The entire world is following the India-Pakistan match. We aim to please our fans by playing good cricket," he added.
“Shaheen is one of our best bowlers, he bowls with aggression and he leads the attack, so we will miss him. If Shaheen was there, it would have been a different game. But our other bowlers are also good, we have high confidence in the camp,” said Babar.