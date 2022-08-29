IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya finishes in style as India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Headlines

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

Chandigarh: Woman finds live worm in meal, restaurant slapped with Rs 25,852 fine

Hardeep Nijjar death: What is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which backed Canada's allegations against India?

Is Aditya L1 in danger? Fierce solar storm that hit NASA's Parker Solar Probe, know how it can affect ISRO's sun mission

WhatsApp may finally roll out an app for Apple iPad users, currently under testing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

9 greatest Kings of India

Side-effects of eating coriander (dhania) you should know

Weight loss tips: 8 spices to boost metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

'I was slapping myself': Govinda reveals he rejected films worth Rs 100 crore last year, says 'people who think...'

'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti wearing bangles and bindi on Ganesh Chaturthi

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya finishes in style as India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India preferred the power-hitting of Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant to accommodate Kohli upfront.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Live Score Updates: Follow IND vs PAK live match from dubai international stadium

What-a-game! India-Pakistan contests haven't had this level of excitement in a long time, but today, both teams guaranteed that the eternal rivalry received a new chapter of entertainment.147 was clearly below-par despite the two-paced nature of this pitch, thus Babar's men deserve a lot of praise. They hung in there with regular wickets and some great defensive bowling, ensuring that India had to work hard to attain the mark. In fact, after Surya was bowled by Naseem, India still required 59 off 34 balls, which was a difficult equation to get in these conditions.

However, India's all-rounder combo arrived late to the party, with Jadeja initially hitting the fence in a calculated manner before Hardik stamped his class at the finish with a slew of jaw-dropping strokes. Despite the fact that only 7 runs were required, there was some drama in the final over, when Jadeja fell first ball and then there was one more dot ball to reduce the equation to 6 off 3. But Hardik 2.0 seems unconcerned, and he puts the game to bed with the next ball. 

Follow all the LIVE Updates Here

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Aug 2022, 12:08 AM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 12:01 AM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    Rohit Sharma, India Captain: We knew halfway through the chase that we could win regardless of the circumstances. We had faith, and when you have faith, these things can happen. It's about providing clarity to the boys so that they understand their jobs. It was a bit difficult, but I'll take triumphs like this over regular victories any day. Yes, they (India's pace bowlers) have come a long way in the last year or so, adapting well to various scenarios. He (Hardik) has been spectacular since making his comeback. When he wasn't on the squad, he worked out what he needed to do to his body and exercise routine, and now he clocks 140+ effortlessly.

    His batting ability is well known, and it has been excellent since his return. He is much calmer and more assured in what he wants to do, whether with the bat or the ball. He can bowl incredibly fast, as evidenced by those short balls today. It was always about knowing his game, which he now does very effectively. You may panic in a high-pressure situation with 10 rpo required, but he never did.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 12:01 AM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain: We got off to a great start (with the ball). We were around 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did an excellent job in making this a match. Our tail did move up a little to accommodate those useful runs. The plan was to take the game deep (and hold Nawaz's final over). The plan was to apply pressure, but Hardik performed admirably. He (Naseem) is a fairly young bowler, yet he bowled quite well and with great aggression.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:49 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

     

    Ravindra Jadeja: That is exactly what we intended to do. We knew their fast bowlers were accurate and didn't throw loose balls, so we needed to play good shots. (Regarding his dismissal) I could have finished the game with the match-up against the left-armer, but it didn't happen. Hardik played brilliantly (on Pandya's knock). He was crystal clear from the moment he walked in. He claimed he'd keep playing his shots, so I just made sure to give him strike as much as possible.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:28 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    MATCH SUMMARY

     

    India 148/5 (19.4) beat Pakistan 147 all out (19.5) by 5 wickets.

    Ravindra Jadeja 35 (29) | Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26 (4)
    Mohammad Rizwan 43 (42) | Mohammad Nawaz 3/33 (3.4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:43 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:36 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Innings- INDIA WON BY 5 WICKETS


    Ind- 141/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 33(17)*                                                   Mohamamd nawaz

    Dinesh Karthik- 1(1)*                                                               3.4-0-33-3   

                                                                                            

     

                                                                                                                                           

    Last Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja- 35(29)  FOW 141-5

    Extras- 13                                        (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)

    Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between extra cover and long-off

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:29 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 19


    Ind- 141/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 27(15)*                                                 Haris Rauf

    Ravindra Jadeja- 35(28)*                                                 4-0-35-0   

    18.3 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between extra cover and long-off

    18.4 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, between mid-wicket and long-on

    18.6 Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, FOURand this surely is the game-killing blow!

                                                                                                                                           

    Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav-  18(18) FOW 89/4

    Extras- 13                                        (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:18 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 18


    Ind- 127/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 14(10)*                                                 Naseem Shah

    Ravindra Jadeja- 34(26)*                                                 4-0-27-2   

    17.5 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, SIXsmashed into the sightscreen! Jadeja is turning the tables here

                                                                                                                                           

    Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav-  18(18) FOW 89/4

    Extras- 13                                        (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:00 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 18  in progress

    Ind 121/4 

    17.1 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, wide, slower bouncer attempted but it's too high

    17.1 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, FOUR, finds the boundary and has the Indian crowd going bonkers!

    17.4 Naseem Shah to Jadeja, no run, good use of the review by Jadeja! 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:10 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 17


    Ind- 116/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 14(10)*                                                  Haris Rauf

    Ravindra Jadeja- 24(21)*                                                3-0-21-0    

                                                                                                                                           

    Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav-  18(18) FOW 89/4

    Extras- 12                                        (b 0, lb 4, w 8, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:04 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 15


    Ind- 107/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 11(6)*                                                  Shahnawaz Dahani

    Ravindra Jadeja- 22(19)*                                                4-0-29-0    

                                                                                                                                           

    Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav-  18(18) 

    Extras- 9                                        (b 0, lb 4, w 5, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 16


    Ind- 97/4                                                                      Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Hardik Pandya- 7(3)*                                                  Naseem Shah

    Ravindra Jadeja- 19(16)*                                                3-0-16-2    

                                                         
    14.6 Naseem Shah to Hardik Pandya, FOURsignature Hardik back foot slap!                                                                                    

    Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav-  18(18) 

    Extras-6                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 15  in progress

    Ind 89/4

    14. 2 Naseem Shah to Suryakumar Yadav, out Bowled!! The off stump has been destroyed!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:48 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 14


    Ind- 89/3                                                                       Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Suryakumar Yadav-  18(16)*                                        Shahnawaz Dahani

    Ravindra Jadeja- 18(15)*                                                    3-0-19-0 
                                                          
                                                                                        

    Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)  

    Extras-6                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:50 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over  14 in progress

    Ind 85/3

    13.3 Pakistan review. It's for a strangle-down-leg and they reckon Jadeja has gotten some glove on this. Flat line on UltraEdge. Pakistan lose the review.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:29 PM

    IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    Equation: 65 runs | 42 balls. It's been a smart little partnership so far and although the asking rate is above 9 RPO, that won't be much of a factor if these two can maintain it going deeper. Pakistan need a wicket right here right now.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:44 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 13


    Ind- 83/3                                                                       Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Suryakumar Yadav-  15(13)*                                            Shadab Khan

    Ravindra Jadeja- 16(12)*                                                    4-0-19-0  
                                                          
                                                                                        

    Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)  

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:41 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 12


    Ind- 77/3                                                                       Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Suryakumar Yadav-  10(10)*                                            Mohammad Nawaz

    Ravindra Jadeja- 15(9)*                                                    3-0-26-2     
                                                          
                                                                                        

    11.3 Mohammad Nawaz to Jadeja, FOUR, that's gone a like a bullet off the blade!

    Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)  

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:38 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 11


    Ind- 69/3                                                                       Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Suryakumar Yadav-  8(7)*                                            Shadab Khan

    Ravindra Jadeja- 9(6)*                                                    3-0-13-0     
                                                          
                                                                                        

     

    Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)  

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:29 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 10


    Ind- 62/3                                                                       Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 2(2)                                              Mohammad Nawaz

    Ravindra Jadeja-8(5)                                                     2-0-18-2      
                                                          
                                                                                        

     

    Last Wicket: Virat Kohli- 35(34)  

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:49 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over  10  in progress

    Virat Kohli OUT CAUGHT! Kohli c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 35(34) [4s-3 6s-1]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:26 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 9


    Ind- 50/2                                          Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Ravindra Jadeja-1(2)                    Shadab Khan
                                                          
    Virat Kohli- 35(33)*                           2-0-6-0             

     

    Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma- 12(18)

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:19 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 8


    Ind- 50/2                                          Pak- 147/10   (19.5)

    Ravindra Jadeja-0(0)                      Mohammad Nawaz
                                                          
    Virat Kohli- 33(29)*                           1-0-9-1              

    7.4 Mohammad Nawaz to Rohit, SIX, SMOKED!

    7.6 Mohammad Nawaz to Rohit, out Caught by Iftikhar Ahmed!  Rohit c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 12(18) [6s-1]

     

     

     

    Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma- 12(18)

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:14 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 7


    Ind- 41/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 5(14)*                      Shadab Khan
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 31(27)*                           1-0-3-0                 

                                    

    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 6


    Ind- 38/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 4(11)*                        Haris Rauf
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 29(24)*                           2-0-13-0                 

    5.2 Haris Rauf to Kohli, FOUR, that's an incredible shot from Kohli!

    5.4 Haris Rauf to Rohit, leg byes, FOUR, to fine leg!!                                    
               

    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-5                                          (b 0, lb 4, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:04 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 5


    Ind- 29/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 4(8)*                      Shahnawaz Dahani
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 24(21)*                              2-0-13-0                                                      
                 

    4.4 Dahani to Kohli, FOUR, to deep backward point!!                                    

    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-1                                          (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:59 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 4


    Ind- 23/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 3(5)*                          Haris Rauf
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 19(18)*                              1-0-8-0                                                      
                                                      

    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-1                                          (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:55 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 3


    Ind- 15/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 2*                            Naseem Shah
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 12*                                     2-0-8-1                                                      
                                                      

    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-1                                          (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:50 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 2


    Ind- 10/1                                                Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 1*                           Shahnawaz Dahani
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 8*                                        1-0-7-0                                                     
                                                      


    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-1                                          (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:30 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 1


    Ind- 3/1                                          Pak- 147/10   

    Rohit Sharma- 1*                         Naseem Shah
                                                           
    Virat Kohli- 1*                                     1-0-3-1                                                      
                                                      


    Last Wicket: KL Rahul 0 (1)

    Extras-1                                          (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:43 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 1  in progress

    0.4 Naseem Shah to Kohli, no run, 145kphedged and dropped!

    0.6 Naseem Shah to Rohit, wide, darted down leg and Rizwan is down in pain!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:21 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over  1 in progress

    KL Rahul OUT BOWLED!!

    0.2  Naseem Shah to Rahul, out Bowled!! Rahul b Naseem Shah 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:23 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Innings


    PAK- 147/9                                                                 IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Haris Rauf- 13*                                                               Arshdeep Singh
                          
    Last Wicket Shahnawaz Dahani- 16 (6)                          3.5-0-33-2

     

    Extras                                         5 (b 1, lb 0, w 4, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:15 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 19


    PAK- 136/9                                                                 IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Haris Rauf- 10*                                                     Bhuvneshwar Kumar
                          
    Shahnawaz Dahani- 8*                                                      4-0-26-4

    Last Wicket: Naseem Shah 0(1)

    Extras                                         5 (b 1, lb 0, w 4, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:19 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 19  in progress

    Naseem Shah OUT LBW!!

    18.3 Bhuvneshwar to Naseem Shah, THATS OUT!! Lbw!!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:11 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 19  in progress

    Shadab Khan OUT LBW!

    18.2  Bhuvneshwar to Shadab Khan, out Lbw!! Shadab Khan lbw b Bhuvneshwar 10(9) [4s-1]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:09 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 18


    PAK- 124/7                                                            IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Haris Rauf- 10*                                                       Arshdeep Singh
                          
    Shadab Khan- 6*                                                    3-0-22-1

    Last Wicket: Mohammad Nawaz 1(3)

    Extras                                         5 (b 1, lb 0, w 4, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:06 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 18  in progress

    Mohammad Nawaz OUT CAUGHT!

    17.1 Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Nawaz, out Caught by Karthik!! Mohammad Nawaz c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 1(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:02 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 17


    PAK- 114/6                                                   IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Nawaz- 1*                               Bhuvneshwar Kumar
                          
    Shadab Khan- 6*                                               3-0-14-2

    Last Wicket: Asif Ali 9 (7)


    Extras                                         5 (b 1, lb 0, w 4, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:55 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 17  in progress

    Asif Ali OUT CAUGHT!

    16.3  Bhuvneshwar to Asif Ali, out Caught by Suryakumar Yadav! Asif Ali c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 9(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:49 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 15


    PAK- 103/5                                                   IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Asif Ali- 3*                                                     Hardik Pandya
                          
    Shadab Khan- 2*                                               4-0-25-3

    Last Wicket: Khushdil Shah  2 (7)


    Extras                                         5 (b 1, lb 0, w 4, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:52 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 15  in progress

    Khushdil Shah OUT CAUGHT!

    14.3 Hardik Pandya to Khushdil, out Caught by Jadeja! Khushdil c Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 2(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:44 PM


    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 15  in progress

    Mohammad Rizwan OUT CAUGHT!

    14.1 Hardik Pandya to Rizwan, out Caught by Avesh Khan!! Rizwan c Avesh Khan b Hardik Pandya 43(42) [4s-4 6s-1]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:38 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 14 


    PAK- 96/3                                                   IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 43*                             Avesh Khan
                          
    Khushdil Shah- 2*                                        2-0-19-1

    Last Wicket: Iftikhar Ahmad 28 (22)     


    Extras                                         3 (b 1, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:41 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 13 


    PAK- 90/3                                              IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 38*                                  Hardilk Pandya
                                   
    Khushdil Shah- 1*                                        3-0-18-0

    Last Wicket: Iftikhar Ahmad 28 (22)     


    Extras                                         3 (b 1, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:35 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 13  in progress

    Iftikhar Ahmad  OUT CAUGHT!

    12. 1 Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, out Caught by Karthik!! Crucial wicket just as a partnership was building. Iftikhar Ahmed c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 28(22) [4s-2 6s-1]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:34 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 12 


    PAK- 87/ 2                                               IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 36*                          Yuzvendra Chahal
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 28*                                        3-0-24-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         3 (b 1, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:27 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 11 


    PAK- 76/ 2                                             IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 34*                                    Ravindra Jadeja
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 18*                                        2-0-11-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         3 (b 1, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:25 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 10 


    PAK- 68/ 2                                             IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 29*                       Yuzvendra Chahal
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 16*                                        2-0-13-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:19 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     
    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 9 


    PAK- 63/ 2                                                IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 26*                          Ravindra Jadeja
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 14*                                        1-0-3-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:16 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 8 


    PAK- 59/ 2                                                IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 24*                       Yuzvendra Chahal
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 12*                                        1-0-8-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:09 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 7 


    PAK- 51 / 2                                                 IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 22*                             Hardik Pandya 
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmed- 7*                                           2-0-15-0

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:02 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 6 


    PAK- 43/ 2                                             IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 20*                        Avesh Khan
                                   
    Iftikhar Ahmad- 1*                                    1-0-13-1

    Last Wicket: Fakhar Zaman 10 (6)     


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:08 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Fakhar Zaman  OUT CAUGHT!

    Avesh Khan to Fakhar Zaman, out Caught by Karthik!! That has caught everyone by surprise. Looks like Fakhar Zaman has decided to walk! Fakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh Khan 10(6) [4s-2]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:05 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

    2nd Match, Group A

    Over 6 in progress

    5.2   Avesh Khan to Rizwan, SIX, a shot played in disdain! Slightly slower from Avesh Khan, similar length. Rizwan makes an early shuffles and totally smokes this over deep mid-wicket. An 87m six!

    5.3  Avesh Khan to Rizwan, FOUR, too full, attempting to york. Rizwan is too clever to understand and gathers this from outside off and flicks it through the large gap in the mid-wicket region!

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:00 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 5 


    PAK- 30/ 1                                        IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 9*                                Hardik Pandya 
                                   
    Fakhar Zaman- 9*                                    1-0-7-0

    Last Wicket: BabarAzam 10 (9)         


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:58 PM

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 4 


    PAK- 23/ 1                                        IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 7*                 Arshdeep Singh   
                                   
    Fakhar Zaman- 4*                                   2-0-12-0-2


    Last Wicket: BabarAzam 10 (9)         


    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:45 PM

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 3


    PAK- 10/1                                       IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 3*                Bhuvneshwar Kumar
                                   
    Fakhar Zaman- 4*                          2-0-11-1

    Last Wicket- Babar Azam 10 (9)

    Extras                                          2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:45 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: 

     

    Babar Azam OUT!

    What a big wicket!! Babar Azam c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar 10(9) [4s-2]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:42 PM

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 2 

     
    PAK- 14/0                                        IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 2*                  Arshdeep Singh   
                                   
    Babar Azam- 10*                                 1-0-8-0-2

    Partnership: 14 (12)

    Extras                                         2 (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:38 PM

    2nd Match, Group A

    End of Over 1 


    PAK- 6/0                     IND- Yet to Bat
                                  
    Mohammad Rizwan- 1*          Bhuvneshwar Kumar    
                                   
    Babar Azam- 5*                               1-0-6-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:15 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: 


    Pakistan (Playing XI):

    Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

    India (Playing XI):

    Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:08 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: India have won the toss and have opted to field

     

    Rohit Sharma: (After the crowd roar subsided) Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first.

    Babar Azam: We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 06:54 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 06:40 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    Naseem Shah to make his T20i debut tonight

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 06:18 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates:

    Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif on today's match | Exclusive

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 06:17 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: A legend waits

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 06:02 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 05:40 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Head-to-Head

    As India will play against Pakistan, let's see how many times both teams have won, lost and tied against each other in each format.

                Format    Total Matches Ind Won Pak Won NR/Tie/Draw
                 ODI             132 55 73 4
                T20I              9 7 2 0
                Test             59 9 12 38
                Total            200 71 87 42

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 05:31 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 05:22 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates

    AB de Villiers  special message for his close friend Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 05:14 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates

    Dale Steyn special message to Virat Kohli on reaching epic landmark of 100 T20Is

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 05:02 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli to play his 100th T20I match today


    Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th T20I match when he takes to the field against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener today, becoming the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport at international level. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 04:47 PM

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates

    Match Prediction

    While India will have an advantage because their top order is in excellent form, Pakistan may have a second home advantage because they are more experienced at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

    Both India and Pakistan have won four of their past five T20 International matches, with only one narrow defeat. Given the batting conditions, India will opt to chase rather than set a total.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 04:44 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates

    Both Bumrah and Shaheen will be missed by their respective teams: Rohit Sharma

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 04:29 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Key players to watch

    Hardik Pandya vs Haris Rauf

    Hardik Pandya is in excellent form and will seek to hammer bowlers. Pandya had a lucky year, as he won his maiden IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. Haris Rauf, on the other hand, was a significant performer for Pakistan in the recent T20 world cup.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 04:06 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Key players to watch

    Babar Azam vs Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

    Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, is one of the best bowlers in limited overs format, courtesy to his superb swing and speed. Babar Azam, on the other hand, has proven his worth with the bat in recent years.

    According to the ICC T20 International rankings, Babar Azam leads the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and Twenty20 rankings, while Kumar is ranked 10th among T20I bowlers.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 03:47 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Key players to watch

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 03:46 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Key players to watch

    Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan

    Virat Kohli facing Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan would be the prime highlight of the match. Since Kohli has been struggling against leg spinners, facing Shadab could be a huge challenge.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 03:33 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Pitch Report 

    The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batsman's paradise. Sri Lanka scored 211 runs against Pakistan on this pitch in December 2013, while West Indies scored  their lowest 55 runs against England in March 2021. Though the average score would be around 140 runs on the ground, for an interesting contest, it would be ideal to have 160-170 runs on the board.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 03:19 PM

    Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Weather Forecast

    The weather at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be 30 degrees Celsius and quite humid. The outcome of the match would be determined by the coin toss. There is less possibility of precipitation.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:59 PM

    Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Ind vs Pak

    Virat Kohli facing Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan would be the prime highlight of the match. Since Kohli has been struggling against leg spinners, facing Shadab could be a huge challenge.

    Hardik Pandya is in great form and would be looking to thrash bowlers. The year has been fortunate for Pandya, as he won his first IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was one of the key players for Pakistan in the last T20 world cup.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:58 PM

    Asia Cup 2022, Match 2- India Predicted Playing XI

    KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:49 PM

    Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Ind vs Pak

    Both Group A teams are heavy favorites to win the Asia Cup in 2022. The absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, is bad news for both teams. India would be looking for a head start with young guns like Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda, and Arshdeep Singh.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:10 PM

    Asia Cup 2022- Ind vs Pak

    "Hype is there outside, a lot of people have emotions attached to the game and we all understand that. For us, we have to make sure that we keep the outside noise outside and we focus on things we really need to," said Hardik.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:08 PM

    Asia Cup 2022: Ind vs Pak

    "There is an interesting environment. The match is hyped up quite a bit. As a player, we try to give our 100 per cent. Pressure is there in India-Pakistan game, expectations also rise," said Pant.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 01:07 PM

    Asia Cup 2022- Ind vs Pak

    "It is a great opportunity for us to play 2-3 games, challenge ourselves. Pakistan have been a really good team over the past few years. They have played some excellent cricket, it is a high-pressure game and it will always be that," said India vice-captain KL Rahul.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 12:45 PM

    Asia Cup 2022- ind vs Pak

    Talking about the contest, Suryakumar Yadav said: "Obviously, when I was growing up, there was a lot of talk around the India-Pakistan games and people say it is the greatest rivalry. But when we go out to the field, it is just another game. When you enter the field, all our preparation and routine we do, reflects on the ground. I just try and stay in my zone when I enter the field."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 12:10 PM

    Asia Cup 2022- Ind vs Pak

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:33 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM

    Speaking about Virat Kohli's form

    "As far as I am concerned, I found him in absolutely good touch. He is back after a month-long break, and I didn't see him doing anything extraordinarily different," Rohit said.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:21 AM

    Pakistani journalist: "Pichle kuch series mein India ne naye naye combinations try kie hai. Kabhi Pant aa rahe hai, kabhi Suryakumar Yadav aa rahe hai. Wo sirf isilie tha kyuki KL Rahul nahi the. AB jab wo wapas aa gaye hai toh apne jagah pe wahi ayenge ya kal aapke saath koi naya opening partner dekhne ko milega? 

    Rohit Sharma: "Aap dekh lijie kal toss k baad kaun ayega. Thoda toh secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM

    Last year defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

    "We do talk about our losses then only we will improve. Loses do hurt but no point thinking about it. Since then we played a lot of games. For us now it is a fresh start. The opposition does throw challenges, you need to respond to it," Rohit said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM

    "When we are on the ground, fans want to see the match as well as meet players. As far as the rivalry is concerned when two quality teams play then we see a good match. As players, we just want to focus on our game. Our batting coach decides who will bat in the nets. Virat Kohli has looked in good touch. We have prepared hard for it," Rohid added.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 10:53 AM

    Atmosphere in the dugout

    "The mood in the camp is buzzing. What has happened is past. Take one game at a time. We will be focusing on that. We want to focus on the game. We have not decided on playing eleven. We will look at the pitch and decide accordingly," Rohit said during press conference.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:59 AM

    Barring the break during the IPL, Dravid has been on the road for nine-and-half months and for five series since he took over last November.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:58 AM

    The BCCI had given a few days’ break to Dravid and Laxman had coached the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Mhambrey, the bowling coach, were rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Laxman was assisted by the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:52 AM

    Head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to join the group before India's much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan. The former India captain, who is slated to arrive in Dubai Saturday night, will be in the dressing room during the match against the archrivals.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM

    In the case of Kohli, the number stands at four with a half-century against a sub-par West Indies attack.

    Rohit, in the interim, has played some attractive little knocks but more importantly has tweaked his batting philosophy as per the needs of the team.

    Will Kohli and Rahul be able to do the same? That remains a big question moving forward.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:28 AM

    Rishabh Pant-Rohit pair showed a lot of promise with their gung-ho approach and Suryakumar Yadav at the top looked menacing with his all-round strokes.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM

    Who will open the innings

     

    In the new set-up, KL Rahul is coming back up after a surgery and COVD-19 related lay-off. He hasn't played a single international T20 game in 2022.

    Deepak Hooda, although against Ireland, was audacious as an opener but with Kohli and KL Rahul available, it will be experience that will get first preference going into a high-profile game.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 09:01 AM

    All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Rohit, and KL Rahul as India's old guard return to play together after a long gap. Ahead of the T20I World Cup in Pakistan, the trio will be looking to fine-tune their chemistry throughout the Asia Cup. 

    While Rohit will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template against the Asian giants, for Kohli it will be the perfect platform to return to form after enduring a tough phase in the last few years.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:09 AM

    "Every match is crucial to me since it is my responsibility as captain to complete the tasks at hand.  On every given day, it is always the responsibility to perform the best for the team. The entire world is following the India-Pakistan match. We aim to please our fans by playing good cricket," he added.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 08:01 AM

    About Shaheen Afridi injury

    “Shaheen is one of our best bowlers, he bowls with aggression and he leads the attack, so we will miss him. If Shaheen was there, it would have been a different game. But our other bowlers are also good, we have high confidence in the camp,” said Babar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:48 AM

    “Our playing XI is set and we will disclose that tomorrow. We promise to field the best Playing XI against India. We are trying to stay humble and support every player in the squad. The aim is always to give 100% on the pitch and the result will come accordingly,” he added.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM

    Confident on his side vs India

    "We have yet to access the pitch conditions." We'll watch the game today and make a decision then. We've played in this heat before, so we're prepared. "I won't say much; We'll prove it on the field," Babar said during press conference.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Atlee wants to take Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to Oscars, says ‘If everything falls in place…’

Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Anant celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilla, wear adorable traditional outfits; check pics

IND vs SL: Meet mystery man who lifted Asia Cup 2023 trophy with Team India; know his connection with Tendulkar, Dravid

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Adam Gilchrist suggests involving Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh to mentor Team India ahead of World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE