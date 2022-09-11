SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: Sri lanka and Pakistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign as the Asian C

Bhanuka Rajapaksa brought up his half-century to take Sri Lanka's score at 170/6 after 20.0 overs. Haris Rauf got his third wicket of the night as dismissed the dangerous looking Wanindu Hasaranga. With this he also completed his 50th T20I wicket.

After a quick fall of wickets, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Rajapaksa revived Sri Lanka in the game.

Haris Rauf has scalped two wickets, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed scalped one-wicket each. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.