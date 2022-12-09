FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Messi and Co. will look to reach semi-finals

ARG vs NED, FIFA World Cup 2022

A high-scoring World Cup 2022 quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday evening.

The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 to go to the round of 16, while the South American champions defeated Australia 2-1 to keep their title aspirations alive.

The Netherlands has now reached the last eight in four of their previous five World Cup competitions, with the exception of a last-16 exit in 2006, and they advanced to the semi-finals in both 2010 and 2014 before failing to qualify for the Russia tournament.

The 2010 runners-up have not lost a World Cup quarter-final match since 1994, and the Netherlands' unbeaten streak in all competitions now runs at a massive 19 games, but something has to give when two attacking heavyweights battle for supremacy.

Argentina most recently advanced from the quarter-finals to finish runners-up in 2014, but they had lost their previous three ties in the last eight in 1998, 2006, and 2010, and their chances of success had been dashed nine times in a row since the original 1930 edition.

History may not favour Lionel Scaloni's men, but a 13-game scoring streak in all competitions does, and La Albiceleste would be wise to wrap Messi in cotton wool as they look to stop a barren streak in prior meetings with the Dutch.

