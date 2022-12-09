Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Messi and Co. will look to reach semi-finals

Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals latest updates here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

ARG vs NED, FIFA World Cup 2022

A high-scoring World Cup 2022 quarter-final between  Netherlands and Argentina takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday evening.

The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 to go to the round of 16, while the South American champions defeated Australia 2-1 to keep their title aspirations alive.

The Netherlands has now reached the last eight in four of their previous five World Cup competitions, with the exception of a last-16 exit in 2006, and they advanced to the semi-finals in both 2010 and 2014 before failing to qualify for the Russia tournament.

The 2010 runners-up have not lost a World Cup quarter-final match since 1994, and the Netherlands' unbeaten streak in all competitions now runs at a massive 19 games, but something has to give when two attacking heavyweights battle for supremacy.

Argentina most recently advanced from the quarter-finals to finish runners-up in 2014, but they had lost their previous three ties in the last eight in 1998, 2006, and 2010, and their chances of success had been dashed nine times in a row since the original 1930 edition.

History may not favour Lionel Scaloni's men, but a 13-game scoring streak in all competitions does, and La Albiceleste would be wise to wrap Messi in cotton wool as they look to stop a barren streak in prior meetings with the Dutch.

Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Brazil match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV networks in India, while the game will be free to watch on Jio Cinema's app and website.

LIVE Blog
09 Dec 2022
11:52 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates:

The Netherlands has never won the World Cup. Argentina and Croatia stand in their way of the final. Van Gaal's team will be optimistic about their chances.

11:52 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates:

11:51 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Brazil are OUT!

Croatia has knocked Brazil out from World Cup! The World Cup favourites have been eliminated on penalties and will not advance. Croatia will face either the Netherlands or Argentina in the semi-finals.

11:50 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Netherlands starting XI

Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Roon, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay

11:50 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Argentina starting XI

Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

