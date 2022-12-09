FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Messi and Co. will look to reach semi-finals

A high-scoring World Cup 2022 quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday evening.
The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 to go to the round of 16, while the South American champions defeated Australia 2-1 to keep their title aspirations alive.
The Netherlands has now reached the last eight in four of their previous five World Cup competitions, with the exception of a last-16 exit in 2006, and they advanced to the semi-finals in both 2010 and 2014 before failing to qualify for the Russia tournament.
The 2010 runners-up have not lost a World Cup quarter-final match since 1994, and the Netherlands' unbeaten streak in all competitions now runs at a massive 19 games, but something has to give when two attacking heavyweights battle for supremacy.
Argentina most recently advanced from the quarter-finals to finish runners-up in 2014, but they had lost their previous three ties in the last eight in 1998, 2006, and 2010, and their chances of success had been dashed nine times in a row since the original 1930 edition.
History may not favour Lionel Scaloni's men, but a 13-game scoring streak in all competitions does, and La Albiceleste would be wise to wrap Messi in cotton wool as they look to stop a barren streak in prior meetings with the Dutch.
Live Streaming Details
The Netherlands has never won the World Cup. Argentina and Croatia stand in their way of the final. Van Gaal's team will be optimistic about their chances.
Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Roon, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay
Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.