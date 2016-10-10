Headlines

WWE No Mercy 2016 Results: AJ Styles beats John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain title

A new hero is born.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2017, 10:01 AM IST

The 2016 WWE No Mercy created a new hero as AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE World Championship. In fact, it was the first bout on the PPV card, which was done to avoid the bout from clashing the US Presidential debate saw the night get off to a flying start. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental bout got emotional as Dolph Ziggler put his career on the line for one shot at the belt held by the Miz.

The night drew to a close after a brawl between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, which got as ugly as it can get. Meanwhile, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Usos to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Here are the complete results:

1. AJ Styles (c) defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena to retain the WWE World Championship

2. Nikki Bella defeated Carmella

3. Heath Slater and Rhyno (c) defeated The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

4. Baron Corbin defeated Jack Swagger

5. Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz (c) (with Maryse) to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

6. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss

7. Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton

