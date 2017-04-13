Soccer-Disputed Griezmann penalty gives Atletico edge over Leicester

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

HomeSports

Sports

Soccer-Disputed Griezmann penalty gives Atletico edge over Leicester

Antoine Griezmann's disputed first-half penalty gave Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their Champions League quarter final first-leg clash at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 03:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Antoine Griezmann's disputed first-half penalty gave Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their Champions League quarter final first-leg clash at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

The France striker was fouled by Leicester's Marc Albrighton on the edge of the box and referee Jonas Eriksson deemed the action to have continued into the penalty area.

Griezmann sent Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after 28 minutes for his 24th goal of the season, while Fernando Torres missed a good chance to double the hosts' lead after the break.

The result left the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg in England on April 18, as Leicester bid to maintain a fairytale run in their first season in Europe's elite club competition.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Alaya F sweats it out in gym; check out her rigorous workout routine

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE