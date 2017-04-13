Rugby-SA Rugby CEO says Super Rugby cull needed, may not be enough

Headlines

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

HomeSports

Sports

Rugby-SA Rugby CEO says Super Rugby cull needed, may not be enough

Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR's move to cull three teams from the competition is necessary though it may still stop short of what had been the tournament's optimum format, said South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 03:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR's move to cull three teams from the competition is necessary though it may still stop short of what had been the tournament's optimum format, said South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

The Southern Hemisphere club championship will see two teams from South Africa and one from Australia cut for next year, bringing the number of competing sides down to 15.

But Roux said he believed that it was still too many and said the tournament should probably have never been expanded from the 12-team format that was played between 1996 and 2005. He said pressure from broadcaster hungry for more matches had partly driven the earlier expansions.

"The ultimate competition probably was Super 12 and to be honest we should have probably never moved from it, but there were different reasons," Roux told SuperSport late on Wednesday.

"I'm sad to say that a lot of (the expansion) was due to driving revenue and there were some political decisions that drove the process. It has ended up being a competition that if we don't change it, we will have serious issues."

South Africa will see its number of teams cut from six to four, with the identity of the sides to drop out to be made known by the end of June.

Roux said SA Rugby did not have the depth and quality of players to sustain six Super Rugby franchises.

"We are now at a time where the economic reality of this country, the rugby economic reality of this country, says we cannot sustain six franchises," Roux said.

"Everybody can say what they want, look at the results and you'll know that we can't."

Critics of the expanded format say the increased number of teams has hurt the quality of matches as teams had to find players from a wider pool.

Having originally driven the competition's enlargement, Roux said broadcasters disappointed in the quality of games over the past two seasons had applied pressure for an end to the 18-team format.

The competition had also become confusing with not all 18 teams able to play each other, Roux said.

"So, on the back-end of that and on the back-end of broadcasters telling us that they're not happy with the product and that they want immediate change – or else we will have some contractual issues going forward – we had no choice but to look at (changing) the competition earlier than what we wanted to."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

What happened when Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh the meaning of 'Kantap'

Delhi flood: Yamuna water level rises, breaches danger mark again

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE