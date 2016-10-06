ISL 2016: Marcelinho's lightning brace helps Delhi Dynamos trump Chennaiyin

Marcelinho

Brazilian winger Marcelo Pereira, better known as Marcelinho, struck twice as Delhi Dynamos sealed a 3-1 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Playing their first match of the season, Delhi Dynamos turned on the magic with Marcelinho scoring two goals for his side in the first session after Dudu Omagbemi had briefly cancelled out his 26th-minute goal. The visitors piled further misery on Chennaiyin FC when Badara Badji scored the third goal in the 86th minute of the match.

The defending champions started with a flurry but could not break the deadlock. In the eighth minute, Raphael Augusto spotted Mohanraj?s run from the left who crossed for Dudu but the Nigerian striker's header sailed just wide.

Bernard Mendy then went close in the next minute with another header and Jeje Lalpekhlua had his chance to draw first blood but could not beat Delhi goalkeeper Toni Doblas from close range.

Delhi soon recovered from the initial Chennaiyin FC push and moved ahead in the 26th minute after Milan Singh won a penalty. Milan spotted a long cross from Souvik Chakraborty and was making his run when he was brought down by Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Duwayne Kerr. Marcelinho stepped up to take the penalty and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Chennaiyin FC, however, did not take too long to draw level. Dudu was afforded space by the Delhi defence and he made them pay by latching on to a through ball from Jeje and slamming it past a diving Delhi goalkeeper in the 32nd minute.

Chennaiyin FC were now back in the game but Delhi took they by surprise again two minutes later as Marcelinho hoodwinked the rival defence and gave Kerr no chance with a first-time attempt.

Had Delhi converted the chances that came their way after being 2-1 ahead, the match would have been killed at the half-time whistle itself. Kean Lewis missed a golden chance with only the goalkeeper at his mercy as he shot wide and then Marcelinho took one touch too many, allowing Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper to grab the ball and keep his team in the hunt.

In the second session, Delhi Dynamos were comfortable with the ball and rarely looked threatened.Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, tried to find a way past the rival defence without much success.



Sensing that he needs to do something different, manager Marco Materazzi opted to field three strikers for the last 20 minutes of play but instead it were Delhi Dynamos who tasted success. Delhi made it 3-1 with six minutes left on the clock when a Kean Lewis cross from the left was finished with a thumping header by substitute Badara Badji.

Chennaiyin FC are without a win from their first two matches after drawing the opening match against Atletico de Kolkata.