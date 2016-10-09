India v/s New Zealand: Supreme Kohli, Rahane punish New Zealand

Captain Virat Kohli scores his second double century of the season, first one India.

Virat Kohli struck his second double century as he and Ajinkya Rahane flogged a jaded New Zealand attack to power India to a commanding 456 for three at tea on day two of the third and final test on Sunday.

At the interval, Kohli was unbeaten on a career-high 207, while Ajinkya Rahane (161) remained on course for his maiden double ton in the first test match to be staged at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Kohli took a single off Henry to bring up his double hundred before being hugged by partner Rahane, while rival skipper Kane Williamson came forward to shake his hand. Kohli has hit 19 boundaries in his stellar knock, while Rahane has struck four sixes and 14 fours in his gritty innings.

The marathon 356-run stand between India captain Kohli and his deputy Rahane is the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Rahane did not look comfortable against the rising delivery on Saturday and the right-hander was predictably subjected to a barrage of short-pitched balls by Matt Henry after India resumed on 267-3. One such delivery had Rahane in two minds whether to duck under the bouncer which smacked him in the helmet, prompting Kohli and the New Zealand fielders to inquire about his well-being.

Rahane took a single off Trent Boult to bring up his century and looked more confident against the spinners, stepping out to hit three sixes, including two off Jeetan Patel's bowling.

New Zealand's best chance of the day came in the morning session when Kohli was nearly bowled by Patel as he sought to defend a delivery that hit the toe of his bat and bounced just over the stumps.