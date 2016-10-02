India v/s New Zealand 2nd Test: Bhuvneshwar takes 5 on comeback trail, leaves New Zealand in disarray

Just when New Zealand were putting up a brave fightback through the fourth-wicket partnership between captain Ross Taylor and Luke Ronchi, they were done in by an umpiring error.

Australia's Rod Tucker adjudged Ronchi leg before wicket to India's Ravindra Jadeja when the right-hander looked to defend, missed the line and was hit in front of leg-stump. The trajectory of the ball seemed to indicate that the ball would have missed leg-stump.

But for Ronchi's dismissal, New Zealand would have been in a better position than what they finished with at stumps on a rain-interrupted day in which nearly two hours were lost.

New Zealand were recovering well from a terrible 23/3. But Ronchi's wicket proved disastrous for their resistance as they were tottering at 128/7 at Day 2 stumps on Saturday, trailing by 188.

Earlier, the Indian lower-order batsmen led by the plucky Wriddhiman Saha batted out for nearly 90 minutes in the morning, adding 77 runs as India posted 316 in their first innings. Saha remained unbeaten on 54, his third Test fifty.



India swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in his elements, picking up yet another five-wicket haul in conditions that suited his bowling and for which he was precisely picked in the 11. Kumar's 5/33 in just 10 overs of two probing spells – 7-0-20-2 and 3-0-13-3 – gave India the advantage and sight a series clinching 2-0 lead here. In the previous series against the West Indies, Kumar was picked for the third Test after sitting out of the first Two and he picked up 5/33 in the first innings.

On a "two-paced" pitch, New Zealanders lost both their openers in the five overs that were possible before lunch.

Tom Latham, who seemed to have adapted to the Indian conditions well with a fighting half-century in the first Test, played across the line and was leg before in Mohammed Shami's first over for one.

In the next over, Kumar's second, Martin Guptill was bowled in a bizarre fashion. Nothing seems to be going well for the otherwise explosive Guptill.

Just as he appeared to be setting down well, he shouldered arms to Kumar, and was done in by the bounce as the ball ricocheted off his elbow onto the stumps for an 'unlucky' 13 off 13 deliveries and in 13 minutes at the crease.



With left-handed Henry Nicholls also back in the second over post lunch, playing on to his stumps against Kumar for 1, Taylor and Ronchi began to play sensibly. They saw off the medium-pacers who were each given seven-over first spell. Taylor and Ronchi played India's spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin well with the latter coming in for severe punishment.

However, the growing fourth-wicket partnership was brutally cut short to 62 with Jadeja providing the lucky breakthrough.

New Zealand batsmen struggled against the beautiful line that Kumar bowled and the pressure created by local boy Shami.

Even the long rain break, which began 40 minutes before the scheduled tea, did not hamper India as when play resumed under fading natural light but with floodlights on, they operated with Shami and Kumar to exploit the overcast conditions.



It was a lively spell from Shami and Kumar. While Shami created doubts in the batsmen's minds, Kumar capped by striking repeatedly, picking up his fourth five-wicket haul with a line that forced the batsmen to play at the ball.

Shami troubled Taylor straightaway with his swinging deliveries and the odd short ball. He was unlucky when an inside edge missed the stumps once.

However, Kumar wrapped Taylor up by finding the outside edge on the way to first slip. He was on a hat-trick when he trapped Mitchell Santner LBW and cleaned up Matt Henry by beating his outside edge.

India will look to polish off the tail and star their second innings early, what with the weather remaining uncertain for the next couple of days.



