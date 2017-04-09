Golf-Fowler, Hoffman edge ahead at sun-drenched Masters

Headlines

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomeSports

Sports

Golf-Fowler, Hoffman edge ahead at sun-drenched Masters

Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman birdied the second hole to head the U. S. Masters third-round leaderboard at a sun-kissed Augusta on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2017, 10:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman birdied the second hole to head the U.S. Masters third-round leaderboard at a sun-kissed Augusta on Saturday.

The two Americans, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Belgian Thomas Pieters were locked together on four under par after two rounds played in swirling winds.

Pieters dropped a shot on the first hole but the other three safely negotiated the difficult par-four and world number eight Fowler and Hoffman birdied the second to move to five under.

Spaniard Jon Rahm and fellow competitor Fred Couples, the 57-year-old American former Masters champion, picked up birdies at the par-five second hole to get to two under and Rahm rolled in another smooth putt at the third.

American William McGirt also birdied the second to join Rahm and Pieters at three under.

World number two Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field following the withdrawal of Dustin Johnson, made a move with two early birdies but a double-bogey at the seventh dropped him back to two over.

Three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson birdied the first two holes but a double-bogey at the third put the experienced American left-hander on level par.

It was a miserable start for four-times major champion Ernie Els, who is seeking his first Masters title at the age of 47.

The South African made a double-bogey and five bogeys in his first eight holes to slump to 10 over par.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

Centre further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE