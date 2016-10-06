Even I am the captain of SC Team: CJI TS Thakur questions Anurag Thakur's 'cricketing career'

Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeSports

Sports

Even I am the captain of SC Team: CJI TS Thakur questions Anurag Thakur's 'cricketing career'

Thakur's lawyer Kapil Sibal took umbrage at Thakur's

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2017, 09:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

"Even I am the captain of the Supreme Court cricket team," Chief Justice T S Thakur today observed after BCCI defended its President Anurag Thakur's qualification to be a office bearer of the cash-rich body. The observation by the Chief Justice came after the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, asked about the qualification of the BCCI office- bearers. "What is the qualification for the office bearers? Do they have any special or essential qualification? Is the President of BCCI a politician," the bench asked. 

Responding to the query, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was representing BCCI, said that Thakur was a cricketer. Interrupting, senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who is assisting as an amicus curaie, said "we all have played cricket". Taking objection to his remarks, Sibal said, "Thakur was a serious cricketer". 

At this point, the CJI said, "I am the captain of the Supreme Court judges." However, making the deliberations serious, Sibal said "the president (of BCCI) had played Ranji trophy match and domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh". "You are making fun of him," Sibal told Subramaniam, maintaining that "he happens to be a serious cricketer". Cutting short the arguments, the bench said, "They are not having any specialised qualification to be office bearers. They have to be elected."

Later, the Cricket Association of Bihar also took a dig at the cricketing career of Thakur, saying he had only played one Ranji trophy match as captain of Himachal Pradesh against Jammu and Kashmir and that was perhaps to make a way into cricket administration. At this, the CJI said he comes from a small state and perhaps "Himachal Pradesh plays with a state like mine, that is Jammu and Kashmir, and neighbouring Uttrakhand." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE