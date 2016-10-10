End of an era: For the first time in 13 years, no Federer or Nadal in top 4 rankings

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, former world number ones and arguably the most dominant twesome in tennis history, have fallen out of the top four in the men's world rankings for the first time in 13 years.

Federer has slid to seventh position, while Nadal is two places higher at fifth.

Federer, 35, has been out with knee injury since Wimbledon this year. The record Grand Slam holder had announced he would not be taking part in any tournament for the rest of the year to give his knee enough time to heal. Which means his ranking could slide further down by the end of the season.

Nadal, on the other hand, has been fighting his own battles with form and fitness ever since making a comeback last year after operating his long-standing knee injury. Off-late, the Mallorcan has been a shadow of the player he used to be and has won a mere two titles this year.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic continues to top the list, with Andy Murray closing in on second. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Japan's Kei Nishikori round up the top four on thrid and fourth position respectively.

ATP rankings:

1 Novak Djokovic (Ser) 13,540 points

2 Andy Murray (GB) 9,845

3 Stan Wawrinka (Swi) 5,910

4 Kei Nishikori (Jpn) 4,740

5 Rafael Nadal (Spa) 4,730

6 Milos Raonic (Can) 4,690

7 Roger Federer (Swi) 3,730

8 Gael Monfils (Fra) 3,745

9 Tomas Berdych (Cze) 3,470

10 Dominic Thiem (Aut) 3,295