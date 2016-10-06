Decide the fate of IPL: Anurag Thakur's emotional letter to state associations

Thakur wrote that he is "pained at the frivolous comments that have been made about the IPL including calling it an 'extravaganza'."

BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Thursday wrote an emotional letter to all state associations stating that "in light of recent comments made against IPL, all members need to collectively decide, whether to stop this 'extravaganza'." Thakur wrote that he is "pained at the frivolous comments that have been made about the IPL including calling it an 'extravaganza'."

Thakur stated in his letter about the financial gains of BCCI due to the cash-rich league. "In the last nine years, state associations have got Rs 2,406 crore from the IPL profits, the further investment in the game. BCCI has paid Rs 110 crore from the IPL profits to ex-cricketers as one-time benefit, those who were not covered under platinum jubilee scheme of the board."

Thakur also mentioned about the study conducted by KPMG which stated that "IPL 2015's economic impact on Indian economy was Rs 2,650 crore besides providing employment to a number of people, directly and indirectly. It's contribution to Indian GDP is Rs 1150 crore."

The president also mentioned that IPL paid Rs 2,244 crore directly in various taxes over nine years.