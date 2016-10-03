China Open: Bopanna, Paes crash out in first round

Heartbreak for India.

India's campaign folded at the ATP China Open in the opening round with both Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna crashing out of the men's doubles event along with their respective partners in Beijing on Monday.

Seeded third, Bopanna and his Canadian partner Daniel Nestor were shocked by Spanish duo of Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets with the scoreline reading 6-7(3) 4-6.

There was more heartbreak stored for India later in the day when veteran Paes and Germany's Andre Begemann were shown the door by American-Australian duo of Jack Sock and Bernard Tomic. The wildcard holder pair of Paes and Begemann fought hard before going down 6-3 5-7 7-10 in super tie-breaker of the match in the USD 4,164,780 ATP 500 event.