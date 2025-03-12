Shah Rukh Khan with Zeenat Aman, this is one collaboration filmgoers never imagined, but they are loving it.

Two of India's biggest stalwarts, Shah Rukh Khan and Zeenat Aman have come together. Yes, SRK and yesteryear superstar have shared the screen space. However, they have not come together for a movie, but for an ad video. Shah Rukh and Zeenat have been seen in an ad video of a food brand, where Khan is seen preparing food for the Don actress.

The ad video starts with Shah Rukh instructing his cook that he will prepare the dish for his special guest of the evening. Shah Rukh tells his staff that his guest is very particular about the detailing, and thus he will cook the dish for her. Soon after Khan gives his touch of perfection to rice, the doorbell rings, and Zeenat enters. Khan himself serves special biryani to Zeenat, and leaves the veteran star in awe of him.

Soon the ad video went viral on the internet, and netizens reacted to the collab. An internet user wrote, "If he unlocks this formula with working with Same-Age / older-Age women with not-necessarily a romantic film but all sorts of different topics, there is no stopping for SRK until his age of 80."

Another internet user wrote, "He is very talented and he will not hesitate to do even character roles...currently, he doesn't have to be a main lead in every release of his... Even his cameos draw people to the cinemas...thats how big he's as a star and actor.. But time has now come for SRK the actor to come forward and SRK the star can take a seat for at least couple of releases every year."

A netizen wrote, "I still don’t see him stopping at 80. Rajnikanth is still the leading star in Tamil. As long as he is healthy, SRK will continue. And unlike Hrithik and Aamir, he loves the attention and his work. He will easily be working."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working in King. In the upcoming film, Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. On the other side, Zeenat Aman will soon be making her acting comeback with Netflix's series The Royals.