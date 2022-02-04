Woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted in Metaverse

Meta is clearly not going through good times and this not only shows in the way Facebook has lost the number of daily active users. Now, a woman has come up with a new accusation on metaverse. This 43-year-old British woman claims that she was groped in the virtual world by a group of male avatars.

The woman has penned down her ordeal in a post where she wrote that she was verbally and sexually assaulted just seconds after she stepped into the new virtual world. The 43-year-old added how she watched her avatar get sexually assaulted by a handful of male avatars who took photos and sent her obscene comments.

"A horrible experience that happened so fast, and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. I froze," she was quoted as saying. "It was surreal. It was a nightmare," she added.

Reports of sexual violence are already proving to be a problem in the metaverse. In early December, there was a report of a beta tester who had alleged that a stranger had groped her avatar.

Responding to the woman's story, Meta spokesperson had said, "We're sorry to hear this happened. We want everyone in Horizon Venues to have a positive experience, and easily find the safety tools that can help in a situation like this - and help us investigate and take action."

Meta released Horizon Worlds in the United States and Canada on December 9 for everyone 18 years and above after an invite-only beta test a year ago.