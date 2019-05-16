WhatsApp update brings 155 redesigned emojis and night mode to Android

The night mode is also expected to come in this update.

WhatsApp's latest update in Android, Beta 2.19.139 comes with 155 redesigned emojis. The night mode is also expected to come in this update. The beta update is expected to come out as a stable version in few days. According to WABetaInfo, the application has completely redesigned some of the applications while other have received small changes.

After much wait, WhatsApp will release Dark Mode versions. Named as 'Night Mode', it will darken the interface of the app completely. It includes Chat List, Calls, Status and others as well.

While the interface will darken, the action buttons like Send, and Call in WhatsApp will still be green as it was above. Although the exact timeline of the release of the Night Mode for WhatsApp is not known but it will soon be launched in the stable version of the application as well.