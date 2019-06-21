WhatsApp Beta is rolling out PiP 2.0 mode for Android user

WhatsApp might release the Picture-in-Picture second version later this month. The social networking app had reported earlier this year that it is working on improving the functionality of picture-in-picture (PiP) mode.

The first version of PiP mode had one significant limitation, where videos would stop playing the moment a WhatsApp user switched to other applications even when the app wasn't closed. PiP 2.0 plans to fix this issue across Android users. The development of a new feature in WhatsApp was first reported by WABetainfo, a blog that reports developments and upcoming features of the messaging app.

This feature would be available for all users who are using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.177.

WABetaInfo tweeted about the new feature of WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.177: After 3 months, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the possibility to use PiP when you switch to another chat or when WhatsApp is in background! Read the quoted article to discover how it works and details about the compatibility! https://t.co/hyYFxPB05U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 18, 2019

Other than this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature which will ensure users accidentally doesn't end up sending images to the wrong contact. This new feature will show the name of the person with whom you are sharing images.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had decided to add a feature that will show advertisements on the Status tab, just like in Instagram.