Watch: Karnataka farmer sings Justin Beiber's 'Baby', video goes viral

Do you remember taping your foot on Justin Bieber's superhit song 'Baby'? The song was released 10 years back and it broke all the records. Before you back to memories of the song, here's something that will bring an ear to ear smile on your face.

A video of a Karnataka farmer singing the track has gone viral. 26-year-old farmer Pradeep HR who hails from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, not just wields a spade in a field but sings Western songs.

Shared on YouTube, the 3.10-minute clip features Pradeep working on the field when he was interrupted by someone. After a brief conversation, you can see Pradeep singing & dancing on Justin Bieber's 'Baby' song.

Dressed lungi & shirt, he not only sings in English accent but copies the moves too.

As reported by TNIE, Pradeep failed in English during his graduation and has little knowledge of the subject. “This was the time I developed an interest in the English songs and western music", Pradeep said to TNIE.

Today, he not only sings in English but also Chinese and Japanese.

According to the TNIE report, Pradeep often entertains the local audience with his singing and dancing and even though most villagers do not understand the language, they enjoy his act.