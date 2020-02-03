Viral: 70% of people can't spot 'bear holding a heart' in this picture. Can you?

The month of love is here and this time people are celebrating it with a twist- a brain teaser way!

Is your eyesight good enough to see the teddy bear holding a heart in this picture?

This new brain teaser is currently trending online leaving many users baffled by where the teddy bear with a heart is.

In the picture, it looks like all bears are holding a cupid’s arrows, but there’s one which is holding a red coloured heart.

Released by a holiday home rental website, this brain teaser will leave you scratching your head.

At first glance, it’s hard to believe there is any dog in this straightforward picture; but finding the teddy with heart and will leave you baffled.

As per the website, an average person would take exactly 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the teddy with heart and they have challenged people to break the record.

Here's the image...

Time’s up! Can you find the 'cupid teddy' in this image in less than 3 minutes and 16 seconds? If not here's the answer...

How much time did you take to find the cupid bear?