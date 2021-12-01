Twitter announces BIG change in privacy policy, know how this can fight trolls

With Parag Agrawal taking over as the new CEO of Twitter and the exit of co-founder Jack Dorsey, the company seems to be making policy changes. The social media giant has announced that it is updating its privacy policy to protect one's personal identity.

The social media platform will no longer allow users to share private media like photos and videos of another person without their permission. The move that is coming into effect from today is meant to improve the privacy and security of the users, Twitter said. This however does not include media featuring a public figure.

"This policy does not apply to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse," the updated policy adds. However, if a public figure notifies the platform that a media file intends to harass, it may remove the post in line with Twitter's new policy against 'abusive behaviour'.

Twitter posted a statement today, "Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person's privacy and may lead to emotional or physical harm." Twitter had already banned media files revealing sensitive information like addresses, identity documents and contact information.

Twitter warns that it will take action if an account is found in violation of its policy. There are no specifics, however, on what that action might be. Earlier, Parag Agrawal spoke broadly of a goal to 'reshape the future of public conversation' in his first public statement as CEO. As of now, it does not seem that he plans to go in a wholly different direction from Jack Dorsey.