Twitter adds direct message search feature, here's how you can use it

Twitter is frequent with adding new updates and features. In a latest, it has added a new feature to its microblogging site which is surely going to be very useful to its users. With this, Twitter users can now search for a chat or a conversation with keywords just like you can do in WhatsApp. Users can simply type a keyword from the chat in the search box that they are searching for.

Microblogging site Twitter has majorly improved services on its mobile app as well as the desktop version. This latest feature will enhance the direct messaging experience on both the mobile app as well as the web version. Earlier, the DM search feature only allowed users to search for people's names or the name of the group.

Twitter announced the availability of this new direct message search feature on its mobile app as well as the desktop version from its official Twitter handle. The company wrote, "We know you've been waiting for the option to search your DMs. Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names."

How new feature works?

You just have to head to the DM (direct message) section and open the required chat window.

Once you are on the conversation window just click on the search option and enter the message keyword that you need to search.

Once you do so, all chats where you have used that keyword will be filtered and shown on your mobile or PC screen.

Originally, when the DM search feature was launched, it was available only for iOS users for the first two years.

The feature was then rolled out to Android users last year. The new content search feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

To use it, users should update the mobile or desktop version first from their respective app stores.