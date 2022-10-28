Search icon
TikTok ranked as highest grossing social media app worldwide

On the Apple App Store, TikTok's revenue also emerged second at $40.66 million behind the gaming app Coin Master, which had $47.96 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

TikTok (Image: Reuters)

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok was on Thursday ranked among the top social media apps generating the highest revenue, building on its recent global success.

As per the data compiled by Finbold, in September, TikTok generated $2.5 million daily on Android and iPhone devices worldwide, excluding the iPad.

The value translates to an hourly revenue of about $104,000 and during the month of September, the social media platform recorded a cumulative revenue of $75.8 million.

Notably, TikTok recorded the highest revenue among social media platforms, with the value for Google Play Store standing at $35.14 million to emerge second overall behind the dating app Tinder, which had $37.58 million.

On the Apple App Store, TikTok`s revenue also emerged second at $40.66 million behind the gaming app Coin Master, which had $47.96 million.

Reportedly, the growth of TikTok has birthed a cultural economy containing influencers and marketing agencies dedicated to the platform, with the initiatives central to the app`s impressive revenue in a highly competitive social media scene.

Meanwhile, the other leading apps by revenue generated on Google Play include Honor of Kings ($24.05 million), Candy CrushSaga ($21.1 million), Puzzle & Dragons ($20.84 million), Disney+ ($19.01 million), Game for Peace ($17.87 million), Genshin Impact ($17.03 million), Monster Strike ($16.34 million), and Tencent Video ($15.43 million).

DNA Originals
More

