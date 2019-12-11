Trending#

Citizenship Amendement Bill

Delhi Fire

Unnao

Hyderabad

PM Modi

#ThisHappened2019: Twitter reveals India's most-used emojis

Which emoji did you use most in 2019?


File Photo

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 08:47 AM IST

Whether it's a regular chat with friends or any other communication, people often feel that a message is incomplete without an emoji to punctuate it.

Emoticons or emojis over the years have wriggled their way and become an integral part of day-to-day conversations. Emojis present an opportunity to connect with consumers in a fun, relatable and creative way.

As 2020 is nearing, Twitter reflects on what was most tweeted in 2019.  On Tuesday, Twitter India released the list of this year's topmost used emojis in India as part of its #ThisHappened in 2019 in India. 

Can you guess which will be the most used emoji throughout the year? Well, it's everyone's favourite, the laughing face with tears.

The second is the Namaste emoji, which is often confused with a Hi5 symbol. At number three is the Fire emoticon. 

Which emoji did you use most in 2019?

Twitter India posted all updates about the trends seen throughout this year. From entertainment to sports & politics, Twitter released the list of incidents, personalities, hashtags, etc that made a buzz on the microblogging site. 