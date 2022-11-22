Search icon
Social media platform Hive sees steep rise as Twitter users look for alternative

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Hive allows users to browse their interests across a range of topic-based communities

Twitter alternative Hive has seen a boost in new sign-ups since users started switching to other social media platforms after Elon Musk`s takeover of the micro-blogging platform.

Due to the ongoing deterioration of the situation at Twitter, Hive is currently ranked among the top 20 in the US App Store, reports TechCrunch.

Founded in 2019 by Kassandra Pop, Hive is not a Twitter clone but a Generation Z-focused social platform which combines ideas from many other social-media applications, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even MySpace.

The platform allows users to browse their interests across a range of topic-based communities, like Science, Tech, Cars, Music, Fashion, Gaming, and many others.

Additionally, it allows users to like, comment and repost the shared content, just like other platforms.

Former Twitter users seeking a new home are likely to feel more at ease with Hive because of the application`s simple and familiar set of navigation options.

It features tabs for accessing the profile, the main timeline or feed, a "Discover" section for browsing the social network, and a tab for notifications.

Hive gives users the option to pay to unlock extra slots on their profile which allows them to display more of their favourite music.

The second slot costs $0.99, and the third or fourth are priced at $1.99, the report said.

