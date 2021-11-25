Retrieve WhatsApp messages from lost or stolen mobile by following these simple steps

WhatsApp messaging has become an integral part of our daily lives. Be it official conversation or personal chat, WhatsApp is the main source for remaining connected at a time when most of us are still working in the work from home mode. And given its importance losing your mobile phone can land you in a real problem.

Though when we are working for the office, usually we use the messaging app on the laptop or our PC via the browser or the desktop app, WhatsApp only works when the primary device, in this case, the smartphone is connected to the internet. And due to this, if you lose your phone or it gets stolen, you will not be able to use the messaging app anywhere else.

WhatsApp mentions a few steps that you can follow if your smartphone is lost or stolen to stop somebody else from being able to access your WhatsApp account. Keep in mind that remote deactivation of the WhatsApp account is not possible.

What you should do to recover/deactivate your WhatsApp

If your smartphone is lost or stolen make sure to first get your SIM card locked by calling your network provider.

This will prevent verification of the WhatsApp account on the phone as you can no longer receive SMS or calls for verification.

You can now use a new SIM card with the same number to activate your old WhatsApp account on a new phone.

Remember WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time.

In such circumstances, the second option is to deactivate your WhatsApp account without the SIM card by mailing them.

Write, "Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account" in the body of the email with the phone number in full international format.

If you can reactivate your account within 30 days, you will receive all the messages and can retain all WhatsApp groups.

If you cannot activate your account within 30 days, it will be deleted in its entirety.