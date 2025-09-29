Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty

Donald's 100% movie tariff: Indian film industry will be affected by President

Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

Arattai app: Can Zoho's messaging app replace WhatsApp in India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeSocial Media

SOCIAL MEDIA

New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has now shown interest in handing over the Asia Cup winner’s medals to the Indian team. However, not making it very simple and smooth, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief has also put one condition with it.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 11:22 PM IST

New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition
Mohsin Naqvi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has now shown interest in handing over the Asia Cup winner’s medals to the Indian team. However, not making it very simple and smooth, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief has also put one condition with it. He has demanded that a ‘formal function’ must be arranged for the handing over ceremony. Cricbuzz in its report, said that Mohsin Naqvi has explained his situation to the Asia Cup organisers, but it remains unclear whether the organisers will hold a formal function for the ceremony, which hints at a prolonged cold war between the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams.

Being at such a big post with a big political connection, it is not surprising that Naqvi did not show anger after India refused to accept the trophy after its victory final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: After embarrassing Asia Cup defeat to India, Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi insults own team by..., Know all IND-PAK cricket controversies

In a fresh controversy in the ongoing India-Pak tensions, India, which beat Pakistan by five wickets, refused to accept the trophy and medals earned with hard work from Naqvi. The Pakistani politician has a notorious image of being anti-India as he often gives statements against the country and even disrespects India’s sentiments. The Indian team was supported by its biggest cricket agency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

After the Indian team sparked a controversy, negotiations took place for an hour between the administrator and the team. India suggested that it would accept the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam. On the other hand, Naqvi also presented a demand, saying that he would be the one to hand over the trophy.

When he was refused, he made a powerful scene of walking off the turf and out of the stadium, but the ACC officials carried the trophy behind him, which they have placed in the ACC headquarters, which is located not too far away from the stadium. The whole episode became controversial and mysterious as well. Why did the Indian team celebrate their victory without the trophy? Lifting an imaginary trophy, with photos in which they are seen holding coffee cups and unique emojis.

The BCCI has decided to take up the issue at the International Cricket Council meeting in November.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Ratan Tata's TCS incurs massive valuation loss, Reliance, Infosys stay afloat due to...; its mcap fall to Rs...
TCS incurs massive valuation loss, Reliance, Infosys stay afloat due to...
Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed
Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated
Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with...’
Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan...'
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE