New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has now shown interest in handing over the Asia Cup winner’s medals to the Indian team. However, not making it very simple and smooth, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief has also put one condition with it. He has demanded that a ‘formal function’ must be arranged for the handing over ceremony. Cricbuzz in its report, said that Mohsin Naqvi has explained his situation to the Asia Cup organisers, but it remains unclear whether the organisers will hold a formal function for the ceremony, which hints at a prolonged cold war between the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams.

Being at such a big post with a big political connection, it is not surprising that Naqvi did not show anger after India refused to accept the trophy after its victory final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a fresh controversy in the ongoing India-Pak tensions, India, which beat Pakistan by five wickets, refused to accept the trophy and medals earned with hard work from Naqvi. The Pakistani politician has a notorious image of being anti-India as he often gives statements against the country and even disrespects India’s sentiments. The Indian team was supported by its biggest cricket agency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

After the Indian team sparked a controversy, negotiations took place for an hour between the administrator and the team. India suggested that it would accept the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam. On the other hand, Naqvi also presented a demand, saying that he would be the one to hand over the trophy.

When he was refused, he made a powerful scene of walking off the turf and out of the stadium, but the ACC officials carried the trophy behind him, which they have placed in the ACC headquarters, which is located not too far away from the stadium. The whole episode became controversial and mysterious as well. Why did the Indian team celebrate their victory without the trophy? Lifting an imaginary trophy, with photos in which they are seen holding coffee cups and unique emojis.

The BCCI has decided to take up the issue at the International Cricket Council meeting in November.