Javeed Iqbal: A catalyst for the digital media industry

People's daily lives are changing as a result of the rising usage of digital media, as is the way they communicate and collaborate in a broader societal context, at work, and in civil society. The majority of the effects of this increased use are good to both individuals and society. It enables unprecedented amounts of communication, social interaction, and community formation across time, space, and social context boundaries. Along with empowering individuals and accelerating knowledge democratization. One such name, who is an expert in this field is Javeed Iqbal. He masters extensive knowledge regarding social media platforms as well as industry tools and technology.

This digital prodigy has completed his Post- graduation in Strategic Marketing Communications from the United Kingdom and has established himself as a qualified Social Marketing Expert in Pakistan. He has been working in a Pakistani digital marketing agency where he has created marketing campaigns using SEO, web development, SEM, Google Ads, email marketing, Amazon affiliate marketing, social media marketing, and digital project management.

Many people working in the area today begin with digital marketing courses or boot camps, as these are the most efficient ways to jumpstart a social media career. Javeed believes that one can, begin their journey toward a profession in social media marketing by experimenting with their own passion projects, entrepreneurial ventures, or assisting small businesses with their social media accounts. This in his eyes is a fantastic method to beef up one’s resumé while also developing relationships that could pay off in the future.

Talking about what he would suggest to the budding social media managers, he said, “Any digital marketing profession, but especially in the domain of social media, requires extensive study. You must be continually aware of what your competitors are doing, what people are saying about you, and which design or content trends are resonating. You must also be prepared to pivot at any time based on current events. It's difficult to keep up with everything on social media since it never stops or slows down. Thankfully, there are numerous tools, apps, and platforms available to assist Social Media Specialists in keeping their fingers on the pulse of the Internet.”

He further added, “The importance of consistency cannot be overstated. Brands must have a consistent voice across all social media platforms, therefore demonstrating that you know how to do so is critical in convincing potential employers that you are capable of managing their accounts.”

Javeed masters the use of analytic tools to track the reach and engagement of all the posts in order to ameliorate his work as a Social Media Expert in the industry. Through his exemplary work, this expert has broken many stereotypes. Despite the fact that a large and growing number of businesses use social media for marketing and branding, there is still a belief that social media effectiveness is tough to quantify. According to eMarketer, quantifying ROI is the top problem for 61% of marketers. In such a situation, he is playing a crucial role to bring a breakthrough in the conservative norms.

(Brand Desk Content)