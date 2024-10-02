Twitter
IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

Gautam Adani's new move, merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of ‘forcing women to become hermits’

Social Media

Social Media

Is your WhatsApp account hacked? Look out for THESE changes while using the app

WhatsApp, one of the popular mobile messaging apps, has over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide. Hackers can break into users’ WhatsApp by verification codes, sending malware and even cloning their phones.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

Is your WhatsApp account hacked? Look out for THESE changes while using the app
People have become slaves to mobile phones with the advent of modern technology. They have installed several applications on phones which have become a part of their everyday life. WhatsApp is one of the popular social media apps to connect with friends, colleagues and family via calls and video calls. The platform also offers payment services and a meta-assistant enabling mobile users to work smartly and efficiently. However, there are certain challenges with the application which can prove to be detrimental to users’ safety. 

Nowadays, hackers are all over to attack users’ data and privacy for their gain. In such situations, WhatsApp users should be aware of the following alerts to know if their accounts are in danger. 

Verification Code

There are simple steps to follow to register oneself on WhatsApp. The new users have to add their name, and contact number to sign in to the app, following which they receive a verification code on their 10-digit numbers to complete the registration. However, if the verification code comes repeatedly on your account, it means that someone else is tampering with your WhatsApp. 

New Contacts

At the time of registration, WhatsApp seeks permission to sync its application with the contacts present in your phone. But when you begin to find some contacts on your WhatsApp that you have not added, it is a sign that someone else has access to your account. 

Log in issue

WhatsApp allows you to have a single account for one phone number. One cannot have multiple accounts with the same number. If you land up in a situation where you are not able to log in to your WhatsApp even despite several attempts, it means that your account is hacked.

Online Payments

From the time when WhatsApp added a new feature of payment, users enjoy seamless and quick payment services. The users can add their bank account and make easy transactions in no time. Soon after this new feature, hackers in large numbers are on the lookout for gullible users whom they can cheat with fake messages and payment links. So, the users should be careful if he or she are receiving payment links from unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
