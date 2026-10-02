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Is Instagram for girls? X boss Elon Musk triggers controversy; what does it mean?

Elon Musk has once again described Instagram as a platform for women, reigniting an online debate after he responded to a user who said he had deleted the app.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Is Instagram for girls? X boss Elon Musk triggers controversy; what does it mean?
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Elon Musk has once again sparked discussion over his views on Instagram after responding to an X user who announced that he had removed the photo-sharing app. The user, Geiger Capital, posted about his decision on X, saying, "Officially deleted Instagram. An inherently female app. Zero benefit."

Musk replied to the post with a short comment: "Instagram is for girls." His response quickly became a talking point on social media, with users debating whether Instagram should be associated with any particular gender.

He had made the same comment months earlier

Musk's latest post is not the first time he has made the same observation about Instagram. He used the identical line in May while joining a discussion about social media behaviour and the way people use different platforms.

That earlier conversation touched on various Instagram habits, including posting "thirst traps", regularly uploading stories and sharing photos of homemade food.

Musk also directed his comments at men who send him their Instagram profiles. He later wrote that when grown men share their Instagram accounts with him, he wonders if they are "transitioning or what."

The remarks attracted attention at the time as well, with people questioning Musk's view of the platform and its users.

Social media users challenge Musk's view

His latest comment has once again divided users on X. Several people questioned why Instagram should be associated with women when the platform is used by people across different genders.

One user responded, "x is for who?" Another brought Musk's own social media platform into the discussion by asking, "What about X?"

A third user disagreed with Musk's statement and wrote, "I don't agree. I think Instagram is a welcoming space for all genders."

Another user simply commented, "Instagram is for everyone." Musk's two-word statement has therefore triggered a wider discussion about how social media platforms are perceived and whether their users should be defined by gender.

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