Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSocial Media

International Dog Day: How to download, send cute dog stickers on WhatsApp

If you want to know how to download and send International Dog Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

International Dog Day: How to download, send cute dog stickers on WhatsApp
International Dog Day

International Dog Day is marked every year on August 26 to celebrate the love and loyalty that dogs have towards humans. International Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige, a lifestyle and pet expert. Around the globe, dog lovers celebrate International Dog Day by sending cute messages, stickers and GIFs to their friends, family and loved ones. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to people. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as International Dog Day. If you want to know how to download and send International Dog Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Dog’ stickers.
Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.
Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.
Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.
Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.
Step 8: Tap emoji icon.
Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.
Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To get dog stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.