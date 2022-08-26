International Dog Day: How to download, send cute dog stickers on WhatsApp

International Dog Day

International Dog Day is marked every year on August 26 to celebrate the love and loyalty that dogs have towards humans. International Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige, a lifestyle and pet expert. Around the globe, dog lovers celebrate International Dog Day by sending cute messages, stickers and GIFs to their friends, family and loved ones. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to people. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as International Dog Day. If you want to know how to download and send International Dog Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Dog’ stickers.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap emoji icon.

Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To get dog stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.