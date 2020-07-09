Instagram launches 'Reels' as alternative to TikTok; here's how to use it

The format offers a new way to create and share short videos on Instagram, aimed at redefining the future of entertainment on the platform.

With Reels, people can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on Reels.

Instagram also allows users to share the reels to Explore and gives users the opportunity to access a larger audience, especially since more than 50 percent of accounts on Instagram globally visit Explore every month. Explore can showcase an entertaining selection of reels made by public accounts on Instagram, which may inspire people to create their next reel.

"With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country. People across the big and small cities of India come to Instagram to express themselves safely, and also to be entertained," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India."With Reels, we're unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that ignites creativity. With the multiple creative formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram," added Mohan.

"Instagram has always been a place where culture is created because people come to share the things they care about and be entertained. We're constantly listening to our community, and have heard that they want to make and watch short-form videos on Instagram and have the opportunity to be discovered by our broader community," said Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Facebook."We`re excited to expand the test of Reels to India and give the next generation of creators born and bred in India a chance to share their native and cultural context -- and be potential global stars," added Shah.

The feature started rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm IST and was populated with content from a diverse set of public figures and creators, such as Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Kusha Kapila, RJ Abhinav, and Ankush Bhaguna.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany, and France, where the new format is being tested.

How to use Instagram Reels?

1. To use Instagram Reels you need to update your existing Instagram account.

2. Click on the story icon on the top left and you will find the Reels option among the existing ones including Boomerang, filters & more.

3. Click on Reels and select audio from the Instagram Music library. There is a vast collection of songs for users so they can create interesting Reels.

4. Just like TikTok, in Reels too there is an option to record original voice besides lipsyncing.

5. You can effects, set timer, and speed to edit videos with the options available.

6. Once you have created your Reel, you can share it with your followers or everyone on Instagram. It can be shared to Feed with a 'Reels' icon just as IGTV icon

7. Your Reel can be available in Explore so everyone on Instagram can view it.