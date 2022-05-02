Here's how to permanently delete your Twitter account

(Image Source: Pixabay)

If you are planning to delete your Twitter account permanently but don't know the process, then we will guide you through this 'not so simple' proceedure. But before we divulge into the process, consider whether you would like to use the same email ID to create a new one in the future.

If you want to keep that possibility open of using the same email ID for future account, it would be wise to change your email ID before you go forward with deleting your account, else you may not be able to use it in future as it may get locked with your deleted account.

Read | DNA Explainer: When and under what circumstances does Twitter lock accounts?

The same holds true with your username. If you wish to use the same username in the future profile, change it before you delete the account or it could get permanently locked. Now lets focus on the process. To permanently delete your Twitter account, you need to first deactivate it for 30 days. This gives you an opportunity to rethink on your decision.

How to deactivate your Twitter account?

Go to the Twitter app on your phone

Tap on your profile in the top left

Go to the 'Settings and Privacy'

Tap the 'Your account' section

Hit the 'Deactivate Account' option at the bottom of the list

Read what is written on the next screen to make an informed choice

Then press the 'Deactivate' button

Twitter will delete your account after 30 days of deactivation.

Even after deleting your account, some of the information on it may still be publicly available.