'He's a keeper': Netizens laud groom who walked 4 km in snow to bride's home in Uttarakhand

A groom in Uttrakhand has to walk for 4km amid snowfall to marry the love of his life.


Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 11:37 AM IST

What is the most difficult thing you have ever done for your partner?

If you say cooking or travelling to a different city to meet them, well, hold on! Here's something that will blow your mind.

A groom in Uttrakhand has to walk for 4km amid snowfall to marry the love of his life. Baraat is one of the most fun-filled parts of Indian wedding but snow played a spoilsport in this case.

Shared by ANI, the groom decided to walk as roads were closed after heavy snowfall in the region.

The photos of the baraat were shared on Twitter by ANI on Wednesday. Dressed as quintessential Indian groom, the man can be seen holding an umbrella and leading the baraat with an ear to ear smile. 

The photos instantly went viral on social media and garnered some amazing reactions from netizens. Posted on January 29, the tweet has garnered over 8000 likes and almost 1000 retweets.

Romance has surely not died yet! 