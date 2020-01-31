'He's a keeper': Netizens laud groom who walked 4 km in snow to bride's home in Uttarakhand

What is the most difficult thing you have ever done for your partner?

If you say cooking or travelling to a different city to meet them, well, hold on! Here's something that will blow your mind.

A groom in Uttrakhand has to walk for 4km amid snowfall to marry the love of his life. Baraat is one of the most fun-filled parts of Indian wedding but snow played a spoilsport in this case.

Shared by ANI, the groom decided to walk as roads were closed after heavy snowfall in the region.

The photos of the baraat were shared on Twitter by ANI on Wednesday. Dressed as quintessential Indian groom, the man can be seen holding an umbrella and leading the baraat with an ear to ear smile.

Uttarakhand: A groom travelled four km on foot to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/sS9pjqdZLL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The photos instantly went viral on social media and garnered some amazing reactions from netizens. Posted on January 29, the tweet has garnered over 8000 likes and almost 1000 retweets.

He's of course a keeper!! — Smelling Roses (@smellingroses18) January 30, 2020

It would be a sweet funny memory to them for the rest of their life. — musapur wala (@mrinand96) January 30, 2020

It redefines “mera Rajkumar ghode pe sawar ho kar aayega “...! This Prince Charming is certainly writing a new definition of love with a smile! — Surabhi Dalela (@surabhisdalela) January 30, 2020

U deserve best groom of the year award man... — Raushan (@Raushan270594) January 30, 2020

The cutest dulha ever seen .. — Swarnali Vasava (@swarnali_vasava) January 31, 2020

That's so sweet — Aayat Sharma @Dhakad_Chhorii) January 30, 2020

ऐसी शादी देखने का मौका बहुत कम मिलता है जय देव भूमि उत्तराखंण्ड — मेरु उत्तराखंण्ड मेरु पहाड़ (@Mohit47719158) January 30, 2020

Kitna Romantic banda hai — (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 30, 2020

Romance has surely not died yet!