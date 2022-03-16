Hala Owais is acing the influencing culture with her chic and elegant style

Do you still pick up magazines for some fashion motivation and updates? A few may, but the silent majority understands that this meteoric social media platform contains everything about the fashion world. Speaking of fashion, influencer Hala Owais is causing waves with her appealing dress sense. Haven’t you seen it yet?



Here are two pieces of evidence that show her fashionableness.



Proof 1: Hala Owais dazzled the streets of Armani Privé in a Pretty Little Things' black coated tassel hem midi skirt paired with a black mesh puff-sleeve crop top. She completed the look with gold heels by Christian Louboutin and earrings by Oscar de la Renta. Viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Hala Owais.



Proof 2: Hala Owais was slaying in Paris with her white Tweed Plaid Double Breasted Dress from Shein. The diva coupled the dress with black tights and a women’s beret hat. She carried a Gucci bag and wore blue Hangisi heel shoes by Manolo Blahnik. Hala Owais just looks breathtaking in this Parisian look.



The beauty blogger is known to wear fashion items from brands of high repute. However, style is all about how you pair different pieces of fashion to create something classy and peculiar. Hala Owais precisely knows how to do that. The above two are just a gist of her modish style. For more, check out Hala Owais’s official Instagram. It is flooded with her various ensembles.



Primarily known for her splendid makeup looks and beautiful countenance, Hala Owais has already magnetised a significant number of people. Besides her beauty, she has also established herself as a genuine fashion icon. Hala Owais has also collaborated with the clothing brand Styli and has created multiple videos for them. She knows the art of styling, which also makes her our daily inspo for fashion.

