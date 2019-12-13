Trending#

Citizenship Amendement Bill

Delhi Fire

Unnao

Hyderabad

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Social Media


Google Year In Search 2019: India's top searched personalities, news events, movies & more

From news to sports and personalities, take a look at what/who dominated Google searches in India in 2019...


Screenshot from Google video

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 11:16 AM IST

Google India has announced its ‘Year in Search 2019’ results, revealing the top search trends this year in India. 

Google’s Year in Search 2019 recaps the questions that have captured the minds of India’s internet users and offers unique perspective to the most significant moments in various fields like news, sports, politics, media and entertainment.

While the "Cricket World Cup" tops the overall list of trending topics in India in 2019, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top-trending personality of the year. 

From news to sports and personalities, take a look at what/who dominated Google searches in India in 2019...

Overall

Personalities

News

Sports Event

Movies

Songs

What is...