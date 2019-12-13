Google Year In Search 2019: India's top searched personalities, news events, movies & more

Google India has announced its ‘Year in Search 2019’ results, revealing the top search trends this year in India.

Google’s Year in Search 2019 recaps the questions that have captured the minds of India’s internet users and offers unique perspective to the most significant moments in various fields like news, sports, politics, media and entertainment.

While the "Cricket World Cup" tops the overall list of trending topics in India in 2019, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top-trending personality of the year.

From news to sports and personalities, take a look at what/who dominated Google searches in India in 2019...

Overall

Personalities

News

Sports Event

Movies

Songs

What is...