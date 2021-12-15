Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to launch edtech start-up

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari who is presently working in a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the US has confirmed on Tuesday that he is leaving the micro-blogging platform to launch his own edtech startup. Maheshwari took to Twitter to break the news.

He said that after close to three years he is leaving Twitter to dedicate himself to education and teaching and will open the edtech startup Invact. "While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education," he said.

His decision comes shortly after Twitter got its new CEO India-born Parag Agrawal who replaced co-founder Jack Dorsey after he stepped down from the role. Manish Maheshwari joined Twitter in April 2019 as its Managing Director for its India operations.

He then moved into a new role in August this year, based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, and focused on 'New Market Entry'. Maheswari joined Twitter after serving as the CEO of Digital, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. Before that, he was heading Flipkart's seller ecosystem.

Controversy during his tenure

Earlier this year Twitter India was at loggerheads with the Indian government over hate speech, false news and bias.

Soon after, Manish Maheshwari was moved to San Francisco as Twitter's Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations.

Twitter India's office in Gurugram was also raided by a special team from Delhi Police this year over a hate crime video.

An FIR was registered in UP against Maheshwari and other employees over this hate crime video on Twitter that went viral.

In June 2021, Twitter India faced a lot of flak for acting against tweets published by high-profile users.

Twitter India delayed complying with the new IT rules that the Modi government introduced in the country.