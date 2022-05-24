Fashionista Sonia Pronk wore her Valentino feather embellished t-shirt like a true diva and nailed it

Sonia Pronk is a true fashion enthusiast. While we live in the dilemma of whether or not to repeat our clothes, this fashion beauty shuns our thoughts right away. How? Sonia Pronk knows so much about styling an outfit. The way she keeps styling her tops and bottoms with other fashion items proves how unique her fashion choices are!

Speaking of which, we have spotted Sonia Pronk styling her Valentino Feather Embellished short-sleeved t-shirt three different times. Come take a look at how she makes each of the times outstanding.

For her first moment, Sonia wore the black feather t-shirt with black flared jeans from Chanel (which had prints on them) and took a matching bag from Chanel. For her second event, Sonia Pronk paired it with a black ensemble—a black pencil skirt from Prada, black transparent heels, a studded handbag, and diamond accessories from Roberto Coin.

For her third and most exclusive event, Sonia Pronk styled this black feather t-shirt with a pair of black jeans and a white crepe blazer from Michael Kors. She completed her look with golden heels from Bottega Veneta, a chunky ring from Cartier, and lanky earrings from Jacob & Co. Sonia kept her dreads shot this time.

And after seeing her different styles with one single top, we are confident you too will try to be creative and optimize your outfits. Sonia Pronk has been in fashion and glamour work for so long! She has always exemplified fashion as one of her passions and career.

She kept finding new ways to style her outfits with the sole thought of looking her best, which is something every diva should do!

And we think that what makes Sonia's looks so unique is her sense of fashion. Whenever she dresses, she always follows her wonderful idea of being fashionable.

