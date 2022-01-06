Fashion and lifestyle influencer Sana Grover reveals how she aims to increase her brand value

The influencer culture has escalated rapidly in the last few years. We have seen influencers from different verticals leave a lasting impact on people’s lives. Serving a plethora of content about fashion, lifestyle, travel and beauty; Sana Grover has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs for her impeccable content.

Before you start wondering, Sana Grover is a promising name in the influencer industry. She has been creating appealing content posts for diverse audiences and has become a central component of many campaigns of different brands. Establishing her presence on YouTube with more than 370K subscribers, Grover is now building her fanbase on Instagram.

The Delhi-born influencer is currently based in London and is truly setting a notch higher for bloggers in the West. Sana’s focus has always been on quality coupled with the relatability factor. Therefore, the influencer ensures that the audience resonates with her content to build a high recall value.

If you scroll through her feed on the gram or happen to visit her YouTube channel, you can get an array of content. Sana who is pursuing her Master’s in Global Media Studies from King’s College, London regularly gives a sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle in the UK. Be it her fashion stories, beauty regime or stay experiences in London, her content has garnered stupendous engagement over the web.

However, a majority of her posts revolve around fashion. Sana not just slays the all-chic avatar, but she looks ethereal in the ethnic outfits. She says, “Beauty lies in simplicity. The more real you are to yourself and then to others, the more beautiful you are as a person.” Moreover, the social media of the 23-year old creator is a beautiful reflection of distinctive colours that add sparkles to everyone’s life.

Having collaborated with many notable brands from different sectors, Sana Grover continues to influence the audience with her sartorial elegance. In the coming time, the supremely talented blogger has some massive plans. As Grover entered the New Year with sheer gratitude, she stated that this year her focus is more on creating styling reels on Instagram for everyday inspiration. Our best wishes are with Sana Grover, and may she continue reaching newer heights in life.

You can connect with Sana Grover on Instagram - @sanagrover

-Brand Desk Content