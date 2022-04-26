Facebook's secret feature: Quiet Mode will manage time spent on app, here's how

(Image Source: Reuters)

Facebook's Quiet Mode was launched about two years ago, but still not many people know about it. This feature is designed to manage time spent on social media. Quiet Mode does a number of things, including muting extra notifications and limiting your time in the app.

Originally announced as part of Facebook's efforts to help during the pandemic, the social network launched the 'Quiet Mode', aiming to make it easier for users to manage their time spent in its mobile apps. This is such a Facebook app feature through which you will be able to manage your Facebook time easily.

To use the feature, you simply set a time range for when you want Facebook to be available or when you want the app to be silent. If you attempt to use Facebook's app while Quiet Mode is enabled, you will get a reminder with a timer, but you can disable the feature or disarm it for 15 minutes.

If you do not know how to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide to help you better.

Step-by-step guide

1. Open your Facebook app and click on the Hamburg icon which is provided in the right side.

2. Now scroll down and go to the Settings and Privacy option given below and then click on Settings.

3. Here you will see the section of Preferences where you will see 'Your time on Facebook' written, when you click on it, you will see many options.

4. By clicking on the See Time option given here, you can find out how much time you have invested in Facebook.

5. Now you click on Manage Your Time, where you will see Quiet Mode, turn it on, if you want, you can also schedule your time by going to Schedule Quiet Mode.

Let us tell you that when this feature is enabled, the push notifications that come on Facebook are muted. If users want, they can also schedule the time for how long they want to keep the feature of Facebook Quiet Mode on.